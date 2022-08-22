Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
Fair or foul? Watch fighter KO foe split second after touching gloves
That might be the message for lightweight Cristian Baez, who failed to heed that adage in a scheduled 10-round bout against Ruben Torres on Saturday in Corona, California. The fighters were engaged in a spirited battle when, in the seventh round, Baez suffered a flash knockdown. He quickly got up and referee Thomas Taylor gave him the OK to continue.
Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations
Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
Football Fans Are Losing It As Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return To 'SNF' In A Sparkly Jersey And Micro Mini: 'Favorite Part Of Sundays'
For countless football fans, a highlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football games is hearing Carrie Underwood ring in each weekly opener with her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro song. The Grammy winner announced this week via Instagram that she is coming back to be the face and voice of the show for her 10th year, and fans can’t get enough of her latest outfit!
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
411mania.com
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Main Eventer Addresses Possibility Of Taking On Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Rumors of The Rock taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania have been swirling around for a while now, as the two come from the same family and prestigious Anoa'i lineage. With Reigns currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, putting his dual titles on the line against his cousin is potentially an option for the Showcase of the Immortals. Of course, Reigns first has to defend those titles against Drew McIntyre, who will challenge for the belts at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle. But could McIntyre himself be added to the epic WrestleMania clash, making in a triple threat?
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Recalls Having To Tell Dominik's Teacher That Family Drama Was Just WWE Storyline
Every professional wrestler is looks to achieve storylines that look realistic, and the 2005 feud between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero crossed into that zone. The two men battled for the custody of Dominik Mysterio, who got the chance to appear on television as a young child — his first exposure to the business. But at one point, this angle became a little too realistic for one aspect of Dom's life.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Addresses 'Internet Rumors' That He Is Unhappy Backstage At AEW
Despite a report from last week stating CM Punk has been so unhappy backstage at AEW some thought he may quit, CM Punk is making it clear he loves working for WWE's top competition. When asked by Sports Illustrated if he was happy working for AEW Punk said, "Yes, 100%." This response, of course, also comes in the wake of Punk calling out Adam Page on "AEW Dynamite" last week, a move that was reportedly not planned ahead of time and is rooted in real-life animosity.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Predicts That The Rock Will Be A Future US President
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's bid to become President of the United States of America was unsuccessful on the sitcom "Young Rock." However, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes that his former Nation of Domination stablemate has what it takes to successfully run for office in the real world. "I'm...
