Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31
The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
Sheetz is coming to Stratford Hills Shopping Center
A Sheetz gas station and convenience store will rise where a vacant 10,600-square-foot building from the 1980s currently stands.
How a civil war victory by Black soldiers led to the fall of Richmond
In 1864, Black Union soldiers won a key victory over confederate forcesoutside of Richmond. Now, an archeological study could shed new light on the battlefield.
El Pope restaurant owner opening brunch spot in Richmond
Mario Alvanes, the restaurateur behind El Pope Latin American Cuisine, is preparing to open The Nest Brunch Cafe at 1825 W. Main St.
Live music, vendors, food and more at RAL block party this weekend
This weekend, get your fix of live music, vendors, food and more at the 2nd Annual Richmond Animal League (RAL) Block Party, benefiting animals in need throughout Central Virginia on Saturday, Aug. 27.
aspiremetro.com
Inside A Historic Virginia Home Renovated And Restored For Today
Nestled on Richmond’s leafy Three-Chopt Road, this charming 1920s residence was lovingly brought to the modern era by Anne Hulcher Tollett and her Hanover Avenue team. A distinct blend of eclectic architectural details, including its curved roofline and pronounced key entry, this gem of the Near West End was in need of an overhaul to make it liveable for an active family with teenagers. Utilizing existing pieces in the client’s art and furniture collection – a mélée of antiques and contemporary paintings – the end result is a well-lit balanced interior of old and new.
Raleigh News & Observer
Black Wall Streets: Richmond, Virginia
Affectionately nicknamed “The Harlem of the South,” Jackson Ward, a neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia, was the home of Black culture, commerce and family life in the city’s post-reconstruction period. The neighborhood’s famed Hippodrome Theater hosted the likes of Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald and the nation’s first Black female bank founder, Maggie L. Walker of St. Luke Penny Savings, called it home.
New York Deli's Carytown rooftop bar is now open
It's been two weeks since New York Deli quietly soft opened its long-awaited rooftop bar, but now it's here, and regular hours are in effect. Flashback: In April 2021, one of Richmond's oldest restaurants announced plans to build Carytown's first rooftop bar, available for daily dining and private events — and for occasional outdoor movies, coordinated in partnership with its neighbor, the Byrd Theatre.Much of the effort was funded through Kickstarter, where 291 backers pledged $170,153. Details: The 800-square-foot rooftop bar includes a full food menu, featuring seafood items to work with what the restaurant is calling the "Rockaway...
Residents seek help with ‘dangerous’ accident-prone street in Richmond’s East End
Residents on 4th Avenue in Richmond's East End are reaching out to city leaders for help after a number of crashes caused concerns about traffic safety.
Henrico nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites at historically Black Woodland Cemetery in Richmond
After years of neglect, one Henrico nonprofit organization uncovered thousands of gravesites at a historically Black cemetery.
styleweekly.com
A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)
A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
richmondmagazine.com
Nice Shot: ‘Reflections’
Reclaiming the Monument, a collaborative nonprofit public art project that gives context to historic spaces using projection-based art, hosted “Reflections” on Belle Isle July 8-10. The event featured an art installation projected onto the trestles of Lee Bridge; musical performances from Classical Revolution RVA, Butcher Brown, Railgun and...
AdWeek
WRIC to Add Afternoon Anchor and Launch 4 PM News
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Richmond, Virginia ABC affiliate WRIC is launching a 4 p.m. newscast on September 12. “The desire for local news on all platforms...
Tour a tank at the ‘Meet Your Army’ public event at Fort Lee Saturday
The public is invited to the 'Meet Your Army' public event at Ft. Lee Saturday, Aug. 27 to get an up close look at military activities and equipment.
Chesterfield extends bus service down Midlothian Turnpike
Residents of Chesterfield and Richmond will soon be able to ride the bus as far West on Midlothian Turnpike as the Walmart near Huguenot Road, thanks to a new pilot project.
Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs
A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.
Armenian Food Festival returns to Richmond for 62nd year
The 62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival returns to Richmond for a family-friendly weekend of Armenian delicacies and culture.
digg.com
When Private Equity Takes Over a Nursing Home
After an investment firm bought St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged, in Richmond, Virginia, the company reduced staff, removed amenities, and set the stage for a deadly outbreak of COVID-19. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to...
Virginia Business
Hanover County business center sells for $41M
Baltimore-based Merritt Properties announced Tuesday it has purchased Crescent Business Center in Ashland from Crescent Business Center LC, a Thalhimer Realty Partners Inc. development, for $41.3 million. The Hanover County business center includes five industrial buildings with 262,256 square feet of space on 20 acres and are 100% occupied, including...
