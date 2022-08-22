It's been two weeks since New York Deli quietly soft opened its long-awaited rooftop bar, but now it's here, and regular hours are in effect. Flashback: In April 2021, one of Richmond's oldest restaurants announced plans to build Carytown's first rooftop bar, available for daily dining and private events — and for occasional outdoor movies, coordinated in partnership with its neighbor, the Byrd Theatre.Much of the effort was funded through Kickstarter, where 291 backers pledged $170,153. Details: The 800-square-foot rooftop bar includes a full food menu, featuring seafood items to work with what the restaurant is calling the "Rockaway...

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO