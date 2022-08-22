ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

visitfarmville.com

Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway

Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
FARMVILLE, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31

The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
aspiremetro.com

Inside A Historic Virginia Home Renovated And Restored For Today

Nestled on Richmond’s leafy Three-Chopt Road, this charming 1920s residence was lovingly brought to the modern era by Anne Hulcher Tollett and her Hanover Avenue team. A distinct blend of eclectic architectural details, including its curved roofline and pronounced key entry, this gem of the Near West End was in need of an overhaul to make it liveable for an active family with teenagers. Utilizing existing pieces in the client’s art and furniture collection – a mélée of antiques and contemporary paintings – the end result is a well-lit balanced interior of old and new.
RICHMOND, VA
Raleigh News & Observer

Black Wall Streets: Richmond, Virginia

Affectionately nicknamed “The Harlem of the South,” Jackson Ward, a neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia, was the home of Black culture, commerce and family life in the city’s post-reconstruction period. The neighborhood’s famed Hippodrome Theater hosted the likes of Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald and the nation’s first Black female bank founder, Maggie L. Walker of St. Luke Penny Savings, called it home.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

New York Deli's Carytown rooftop bar is now open

It's been two weeks since New York Deli quietly soft opened its long-awaited rooftop bar, but now it's here, and regular hours are in effect. Flashback: In April 2021, one of Richmond's oldest restaurants announced plans to build Carytown's first rooftop bar, available for daily dining and private events — and for occasional outdoor movies, coordinated in partnership with its neighbor, the Byrd Theatre.Much of the effort was funded through Kickstarter, where 291 backers pledged $170,153. Details: The 800-square-foot rooftop bar includes a full food menu, featuring seafood items to work with what the restaurant is calling the "Rockaway...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)

A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Nice Shot: ‘Reflections’

Reclaiming the Monument, a collaborative nonprofit public art project that gives context to historic spaces using projection-based art, hosted “Reflections” on Belle Isle July 8-10. The event featured an art installation projected onto the trestles of Lee Bridge; musical performances from Classical Revolution RVA, Butcher Brown, Railgun and...
RICHMOND, VA
AdWeek

WRIC to Add Afternoon Anchor and Launch 4 PM News

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Richmond, Virginia ABC affiliate WRIC is launching a 4 p.m. newscast on September 12. “The desire for local news on all platforms...
RICHMOND, VA
digg.com

When Private Equity Takes Over a Nursing Home

After an investment firm bought St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged, in Richmond, Virginia, the company reduced staff, removed amenities, and set the stage for a deadly outbreak of COVID-19. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Hanover County business center sells for $41M

Baltimore-based Merritt Properties announced Tuesday it has purchased Crescent Business Center in Ashland from Crescent Business Center LC, a Thalhimer Realty Partners Inc. development, for $41.3 million. The Hanover County business center includes five industrial buildings with 262,256 square feet of space on 20 acres and are 100% occupied, including...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA

