🤣😂🤣 Their laying off 3000 people because they cant sell vehicles. Mainly the Ev’s they have wasted billions of dollars on that people are not buying but they still continue to push towards electric vehicles. Good luck!

Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
