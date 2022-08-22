Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Google Display & Video 360 Adds Digital Out-of-Home to Mix
Google's Display & Video 360 digital campaign management platform added a digital out-of-home component...
AdWeek
Twitch Set to Kick Off SUBtember Initiative

AdWeek
Google Topics Will Require Supplemental Signals to Succeed
Since Google first announced Topics API, their new solution to help the advertising industry cope with the loss...
NFL・
AdWeek
Gen Z and Millennials Are Rewriting the Playbook on Ad Engagement
People’s relationship with media—how they consume it, how they engage with it and what they take away from it—is constantly changing. When my parents came home from work, they’d turn on the TV, lean back and soak in everything they missed since reading the morning newspaper. They didn’t have smartphones feeding them alerts and updates in real time. They didn’t have internet browsers to shuffle between tabs to read the latest celebrity gossip, breaking news or five-ingredient weeknight dinners. A lot has changed since then.
AdWeek
Facebook: How to Use the Add Yours Sticker in Reels
Meta recently added the Add Yours sticker to Reels on Instagram and Facebook. The...
AdWeek
As Ad Industry Embraces First-Party Web, Media Owners Must Modernize Structure
The last five years haven't changed media monetization. Subscription and advertising channels have been active for decades, but they are forcing media owners to revolutionize the way their organizations are set up to successfully face the current challenges.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Boden, Hype, Reach Agency & More
This week, we saw agencies work to strengthen their industry expertise niches with strategic hires and promotions, uniquely positioning them as leaders within their service offerings. Dive in to see which all stars joined leading agencies this week. 62Above. 62Above hired Mison Henley as its new social media supervisor. Having...
AdWeek
Why You Need to Reframe Your Thinking About Mobile Data
Amid evolving trends and the loss of legacy identifiers, including the third-party cookie, brands and agencies are reframing how they think about data and data-driven marketing in a privacy-first world. In doing so, mobile data needs to take center stage, but not necessarily in the same way that it has...
AdWeek
Mike Peralta, VP and GM, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions
In a privacy-first world, marketers must look to mobile data as more than just a tool for targeting. As mobile device usage continues to skyrocket, a better, more efficient option for digital advertising has emerged.
AdWeek
Subscription Platform Zuora to Acquire Zephr in $44 Million Deal
The subscription management platform Zuora has reached an agreement to acquire Zephr, a company that provides personalized paywall software to publishers, for $44 million in an all-cash deal, Adweek has learned. The deal is expected to close in early September.
AdWeek
How the Karma's World Doll Launch Became a Meeting Ground for Brands and Culture
Karma's World is officially making its mark, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges couldn't be happier. That's because it took...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Horizon Media, Sup3rnatural, Tombras & More
It’s Thursday, and we’re back with some more partnerships, acquisitions and newly-launched initiatives at agencies everywhere. This week is defined by mutually-beneficial partnerships aimed at offering clients capabilities to engage in the future of digital advertising, data analytics and sustainable growth. Cheil Worldwide. Cheil Worldwide has signed memorandum...
AdWeek
Hinge Is Encouraging Users to Destroy 'Hingie' in Its New Campaign
Whether you have been online dating for years or mere months, finding meaningful connections can be difficult. Once it does happens, there’s still one important breakup that users have to anticipate: the one between them and the dating app itself.
AdWeek
A Liquor Brand’s Challenge: When Marketing a New Spirit Requires Building an Entirely New Category
Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Georgette Moger-Petraske is a cocktail and spirits travel journalist and author of the bestselling drinks memoir, Sasha Petraske Regarding Cocktails (Phaidon).
AdWeek
Thursday Stir
-A new campaign for Canadian restaurant chain Jack Astor’s, by Toronto-based agency The Garden, promises that people can work from their patio while enjoying drinks and food. In a series of social videos for TikTok and Instagram, consumers pretend to be all over their work, when they’re really working on a plate of nachos or sipping a beer. The “Work From Patio” campaign promotes a way to slack off with your Zoom with its new “Work From Patio” pod—a custom-built, soundproof booth, complete with a fake living room backdrop and “Best Employee” mug.
AdWeek
Disney+ Pulls Avatar Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release
James Cameron‘s 2009 sci-fi film Avatar has been removed from Disney+ as it heads back to theaters ahead of the release of its long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. The film will return to theaters on Sept. 23 for two weeks and will be shown in a new, 4K high-dynamic range restoration. Variety reports the movie will return to Disney+ before Avatar: The Way of Water’s released on Dec. 16.
