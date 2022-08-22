ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

AdWeek

Google Display & Video 360 Adds Digital Out-of-Home to Mix

Google's Display & Video 360 digital campaign management platform added a digital out-of-home component...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Twitch Set to Kick Off SUBtember Initiative

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.).
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

Google Topics Will Require Supplemental Signals to Succeed

Since Google first announced Topics API, their new solution to help the advertising industry cope with the loss...
NFL
AdWeek

Gen Z and Millennials Are Rewriting the Playbook on Ad Engagement

People’s relationship with media—how they consume it, how they engage with it and what they take away from it—is constantly changing. When my parents came home from work, they’d turn on the TV, lean back and soak in everything they missed since reading the morning newspaper. They didn’t have smartphones feeding them alerts and updates in real time. They didn’t have internet browsers to shuffle between tabs to read the latest celebrity gossip, breaking news or five-ingredient weeknight dinners. A lot has changed since then.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Facebook: How to Use the Add Yours Sticker in Reels

Meta recently added the Add Yours sticker to Reels on Instagram and Facebook. The...
INTERNET
AdWeek

As Ad Industry Embraces First-Party Web, Media Owners Must Modernize Structure

The last five years haven't changed media monetization. Subscription and advertising channels have been active for decades, but they are forcing media owners to revolutionize the way their organizations are set up to successfully face the current challenges.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Boden, Hype, Reach Agency & More

This week, we saw agencies work to strengthen their industry expertise niches with strategic hires and promotions, uniquely positioning them as leaders within their service offerings. Dive in to see which all stars joined leading agencies this week. 62Above. 62Above hired Mison Henley as its new social media supervisor. Having...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Why You Need to Reframe Your Thinking About Mobile Data

Amid evolving trends and the loss of legacy identifiers, including the third-party cookie, brands and agencies are reframing how they think about data and data-driven marketing in a privacy-first world. In doing so, mobile data needs to take center stage, but not necessarily in the same way that it has...
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Subscription Platform Zuora to Acquire Zephr in $44 Million Deal

The subscription management platform Zuora has reached an agreement to acquire Zephr, a company that provides personalized paywall software to publishers, for $44 million in an all-cash deal, Adweek has learned. The deal is expected to close in early September.
SOFTWARE
AdWeek

How the Karma's World Doll Launch Became a Meeting Ground for Brands and Culture

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Karma’s World is officially making its mark, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges couldn’t be happier. That’s because it took...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Horizon Media, Sup3rnatural, Tombras & More

It’s Thursday, and we’re back with some more partnerships, acquisitions and newly-launched initiatives at agencies everywhere. This week is defined by mutually-beneficial partnerships aimed at offering clients capabilities to engage in the future of digital advertising, data analytics and sustainable growth. Cheil Worldwide. Cheil Worldwide has signed memorandum...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Thursday Stir

A new campaign for Canadian restaurant chain Jack Astor's, by Toronto-based agency The Garden, promises that people can work from their patio while enjoying drinks and food. In a series of social videos for TikTok and Instagram, consumers pretend to be all over their work, when they're really working on a plate of nachos or sipping a beer. The "Work From Patio" campaign promotes a way to slack off with your Zoom with its new "Work From Patio" pod—a custom-built, soundproof booth, complete with a fake living room backdrop and "Best Employee" mug.
FOOD & DRINKS
AdWeek

Disney+ Pulls Avatar Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release

James Cameron‘s 2009 sci-fi film Avatar has been removed from Disney+ as it heads back to theaters ahead of the release of its long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. The film will return to theaters on Sept. 23 for two weeks and will be shown in a new, 4K high-dynamic range restoration. Variety reports the movie will return to Disney+ before Avatar: The Way of Water’s released on Dec. 16.
MOVIES

