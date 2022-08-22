Review of four-star Clemson commit Jamal Anderson's season opener

Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.

WAYNESVILLE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO