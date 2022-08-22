Read full article on original website
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
KETV.com
Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
Purchase of Sioux City Hard Rock nears end with Iowa approval
Officials have announced that the purchase acquisition of Sioux City Hard Rock has cleared another hurdle.
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
mymoinfo.com
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
South Dakota Man Stumbles Across 90-Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil While Fishing In The Missouri River
Any angler who goes out on the water, goes with the ambitions of reeling in the catch of a lifetime. Of course, we’re talking about state and world record sized fish. However, I highly doubt anybody expects reeling in something like this…. According to WOWT, an Elkhorn man was...
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers
The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
Iowa Lake Tests Over 10 Times Acceptable Limit For E. Coli
The biggest natural lake in Iowa has tested positive for a very high level of E. Coli. According to KCCI, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found that Spirit Lake in northwest Iowa by Okoboji contained over 10 times the acceptable limit of the E. Coli bacteria. The DNR says...
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
KETV.com
Semi-truck tips over on Omaha interstate ramp, causes Tuesday delays
OMAHA, Neb. — A semi-truck tipped over on an interstate ramp in Omaha early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. The crash happened on the I-80 off-ramp to northbound 13th Street around 1:30 a.m. Officials said one person was seriously injured. Police closed the ramp shortly...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Hitting Dead End Guard Rail
A St. Joseph man suffered serious injuries Wednesday night when his motorcycle struck a guard rail on a dead end road. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 42-year-old St. Joseph resident Christopher J. Hunt was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle southbound on Bluff Road when he failed to observe a dead end and the front of his motorcycle struck the guard rail.
KSDK
Genetic testing reveals record-sized fish caught in Lake of the Ozarks is not pure shortnose gar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks by a Nebraska man that was thought to be record-sized is not pure, the Missouri Department of Conservation said. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when...
Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River Boating Fatality
(Logan) The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Nebraska, with Involuntary Manslaughter and Boating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. The charges stem from a boating incident on May 29 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha, Nebraska. Vanderheiden is accused of...
abc17news.com
Iowa man hurt by boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - An Iowa man went to the hospital with serious injuries after falling off a boat and hitting its propeller. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 57-year-old Marvin Neill of Little Sioux, Iowa fell off a boat Friday afternoon in the 2 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm. The patrol said the boat's driver put the vessel in gear to dock the boat, which caused Neill to fall overboard. The crash report said Neill hit the boat's propeller when he fell.
KETV.com
Elkhorn fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. — "The catch of a lifetime" is what an Elkhorn man says he found while competing in a fishing competition on the Missouri River. It was a cast that led him to something prehistoric!. Andy Moore's garage is filled with fishing poles. He's been fishing his whole...
KYTV
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
