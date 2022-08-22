ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Sioux, IA

KETV.com

Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kjluradio.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
KETV.com

Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
OMAHA, NE
FOX 2

More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
NEBRASKA STATE
CJ Coombs

Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
COLUMBIA, MO
97X

Iowa Lake Tests Over 10 Times Acceptable Limit For E. Coli

The biggest natural lake in Iowa has tested positive for a very high level of E. Coli. According to KCCI, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found that Spirit Lake in northwest Iowa by Okoboji contained over 10 times the acceptable limit of the E. Coli bacteria. The DNR says...
KETV.com

Semi-truck tips over on Omaha interstate ramp, causes Tuesday delays

OMAHA, Neb. — A semi-truck tipped over on an interstate ramp in Omaha early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. The crash happened on the I-80 off-ramp to northbound 13th Street around 1:30 a.m. Officials said one person was seriously injured. Police closed the ramp shortly...
OMAHA, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Hitting Dead End Guard Rail

A St. Joseph man suffered serious injuries Wednesday night when his motorcycle struck a guard rail on a dead end road. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 42-year-old St. Joseph resident Christopher J. Hunt was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle southbound on Bluff Road when he failed to observe a dead end and the front of his motorcycle struck the guard rail.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Western Iowa Today

Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River Boating Fatality

(Logan) The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Nebraska, with Involuntary Manslaughter and Boating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. The charges stem from a boating incident on May 29 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha, Nebraska. Vanderheiden is accused of...
FREMONT, NE
abc17news.com

Iowa man hurt by boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - An Iowa man went to the hospital with serious injuries after falling off a boat and hitting its propeller. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 57-year-old Marvin Neill of Little Sioux, Iowa fell off a boat Friday afternoon in the 2 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm. The patrol said the boat's driver put the vessel in gear to dock the boat, which caused Neill to fall overboard. The crash report said Neill hit the boat's propeller when he fell.
LITTLE SIOUX, IA
KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
MISSOURI STATE

