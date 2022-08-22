ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff
ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff.
“The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
Making the predictions are ESPN college football reporters Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach. While there’s certain to be some controversial selections, the duo agrees on some of the biggest games on the calendar.
Time will tell how right they become, but the duo is putting their predictions out for the world to see as another highly anticipated season approaches.
Bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff, per ESPN:
College Football Playoff
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State
CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson
CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Georgia
New Year’s Six
Capital One Orange Bowl
Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Baylor
Schlabach: NC State vs. Notre Dame
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Bonagura: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma
Schlabach: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati
Schlabach: Baylor vs. Houston
Rose Bowl Game
Bonagura: Michigan vs. Utah
Schlabach: Michigan vs. Utah
Bowl Season
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
Bonagura: UAB vs. Toledo
Schlabach: Florida Atlantic vs. Miami (Ohio)
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Bonagura: Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois
Schlabach: Tulane vs. Central Michigan
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Bonagura: Boston College vs. Houston
Schlabach: Boston College vs. UCF
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Bonagura: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
Schlabach: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
New Mexico Bowl
Bonagura: Fresno State vs. BYU
Schlabach: North Texas vs. Air Force
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel
Bonagura: Oregon State vs. Boise State
Schlabach: Washington State vs. Fresno State
LendingTree Bowl
Bonagura: North Texas vs. Troy
Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. BYU
SR Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Bonagura: UCLA vs. Ole Miss
Schlabach: UCLA vs. Tennessee
Frisco Bowl
Bonagura: Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech
Schlabach: Colorado State vs. Washington
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa
Schlabach: UTEP vs. Louisiana
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Bonagura: Air Force vs. Buffalo
Schlabach: Boise State vs. Northern Illinois
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Bonagura: East Carolina vs. Marshall
Schlabach: East Carolina vs. Marshall
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State
State
Schlabach: UTSA vs. Appalachian State
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Bonagura: Texas Tech vs. Memphis
Schlabach: West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Bonagura: Army vs. SMU
Schlabach: Army vs. Arizona State
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina
Schlabach: Virginia Tech vs. UAB
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Bonagura: UTSA vs. San Jose State
Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Utah State
Quick Lane Bowl
Bonagura: Iowa vs. Miami (Ohio)
Schlabach: Maryland vs. Toledo
Camellia Bowl
Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee
Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Troy
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Bonagura: Tulane vs. Utah State
Schlabach: Memphis vs. Liberty
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Bonagura: Washington State vs. Mississippi State
Schlabach: Charlotte vs. Mississippi State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Purdue
Schlabach: TCU vs. Purdue
Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Bonagura: Louisville vs. UCF
Schlabach: Virginia vs. SMU
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Bonagura: TCU vs. Arkansas
Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Florida
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Oregon
Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Oregon
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Tennessee
Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Ole Miss
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Bonagura: Virginia vs. Nebraska
Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Iowa
Cheez-It Bowl
Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Texas
Valero Alamo Bowl
Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. USC
Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. USC
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Bonagura: NC State vs. Minnesota
Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Michigan State
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Bonagura: Florida State vs. California
Schlabach: Florida State vs. Oregon State
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Bonagura: Miami vs. Florida
Schlabach: Louisville vs. LSU
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Bonagura: San Diego State vs. Central Michigan
Schlabach: San Diego State vs. Kent State
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Bonagura: Penn State vs. Auburn
Schlabach: Minnesota vs. South Carolina
ReliaQuest Bowl
Bonagura: Michigan State vs. LSU
Schlabach: Wisconsin vs. Arkansas
Citrus Bowl
Bonagura: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky
Schlabach: Penn State vs. Kentucky
