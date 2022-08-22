ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
 5 days ago
Getty Images

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff.

“The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”

Making the predictions are ESPN college football reporters Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach. While there’s certain to be some controversial selections, the duo agrees on some of the biggest games on the calendar.

Time will tell how right they become, but the duo is putting their predictions out for the world to see as another highly anticipated season approaches.

Bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff, per ESPN:

College Football Playoff

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Ohio State

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Ohio State

CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Georgia

New Year’s Six

Capital One Orange Bowl

Bonagura: Pittsburgh vs. Baylor

Schlabach: NC State vs. Notre Dame

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Bonagura: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati

Schlabach: Baylor vs. Houston

Rose Bowl Game

Bonagura: Michigan vs. Utah

Schlabach: Michigan vs. Utah

Bowl Season

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Bonagura: UAB vs. Toledo

Schlabach: Florida Atlantic vs. Miami (Ohio)

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Bonagura: Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Schlabach: Tulane vs. Central Michigan

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Bonagura: Boston College vs. Houston

Schlabach: Boston College vs. UCF

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Bonagura: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

Schlabach: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Bonagura: Fresno State vs. BYU

Schlabach: North Texas vs. Air Force

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel

Bonagura: Oregon State vs. Boise State

Schlabach: Washington State vs. Fresno State

LendingTree Bowl

Bonagura: North Texas vs. Troy

Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. BYU

SR Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Bonagura: UCLA vs. Ole Miss

Schlabach: UCLA vs. Tennessee

Frisco Bowl

Bonagura: Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech

Schlabach: Colorado State vs. Washington

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Bonagura: Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa

Schlabach: UTEP vs. Louisiana

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Bonagura: Air Force vs. Buffalo

Schlabach: Boise State vs. Northern Illinois

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Bonagura: East Carolina vs. Marshall

Schlabach: East Carolina vs. Marshall

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Bonagura: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

State

Schlabach: UTSA vs. Appalachian State

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Bonagura: Texas Tech vs. Memphis

Schlabach: West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Bonagura: Army vs. SMU

Schlabach: Army vs. Arizona State

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Bonagura: Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina

Schlabach: Virginia Tech vs. UAB

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Bonagura: UTSA vs. San Jose State

Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Utah State

Quick Lane Bowl

Bonagura: Iowa vs. Miami (Ohio)

Schlabach: Maryland vs. Toledo

Camellia Bowl

Bonagura: Western Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee

Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Troy

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Bonagura: Tulane vs. Utah State

Schlabach: Memphis vs. Liberty

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Bonagura: Washington State vs. Mississippi State

Schlabach: Charlotte vs. Mississippi State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Bonagura: Kansas State vs. Purdue

Schlabach: TCU vs. Purdue

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Bonagura: Louisville vs. UCF

Schlabach: Virginia vs. SMU

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Bonagura: TCU vs. Arkansas

Schlabach: Kansas State vs. Florida

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Oregon

Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Oregon

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Tennessee

Schlabach: Iowa State vs. Ole Miss

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Bonagura: Virginia vs. Nebraska

Schlabach: Pittsburgh vs. Iowa

Cheez-It Bowl

Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Texas

Schlabach: Miami vs. Texas

Valero Alamo Bowl

Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. USC

Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. USC

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bonagura: NC State vs. Minnesota

Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Michigan State

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Bonagura: Florida State vs. California

Schlabach: Florida State vs. Oregon State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Bonagura: Miami vs. Florida

Schlabach: Louisville vs. LSU

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Bonagura: San Diego State vs. Central Michigan

Schlabach: San Diego State vs. Kent State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Bonagura: Penn State vs. Auburn

Schlabach: Minnesota vs. South Carolina

ReliaQuest Bowl

Bonagura: Michigan State vs. LSU

Schlabach: Wisconsin vs. Arkansas

Citrus Bowl

Bonagura: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

Schlabach: Penn State vs. Kentucky

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC

The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Nebraska’s confusing scenario in Ireland

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be opening their 2022 season a long way from home as the team will face Big Ten conference foe Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 to kick off the college football season. However, thanks to a local custom in Ireland, Huskers fans might think they have a huge number of fans overseas.
On3.com

What Desmond Umeozulu would mean for Gamecock football

One of Gamecock football’s top remaining targets in the 2023 class is set to announce his college commitment in just over 48 hours. Desmond Umeozulu would represent a significant acquisition for head coach Shane Beamer and lead recruiter Sterling Lucas for a multitude of reasons. The On3 Consensus –...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
