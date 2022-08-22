The 2023 decommitments that reshaped the recruiting cycle

Over the course of a given recruiting cycle, certain commitments can be pointed to as turning points for every program. (See: Manning, Arch.) But equally as impactful are the inverse decisions, where a prospect announces their decommitment or flips to another school. The 2023 decommitments in this cycle have been no different.

Although there are statistically even more to come, eight months into the year, a few decisions have had a major impact on the recruiting boards at some of college football’s biggest programs.

Some stem from coaching changes, others due to a change of heart or one program building more momentum than another. And the advent of name, image and likeness can’t be discounted either. As we close the month of August, On3 breaks down the biggest 2023 decommitments and the impact they’ve had thus far.

Coaching change causes Oklahoma decommitment spree

Prior to Lincoln Riley leaving for the open head coach job at USC in late November 2021, Oklahoma held the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. With one signature on his new contract, Riley turned everything upside down. Seventy-two hours after news broke the Trojans had their new coach, the Sooners’ three highest-ranked commits had backed off their pledges. Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Malachi Nelson immediately flipped to USC, while wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Makai Lemon fully reopened their recruitments.

Lemon ultimately pledged to Riley and Co. less than a week later, while Inniss waited more than six months to make another commitment, choosing Ohio State over USC in June. The fourth member of the group, DeAndre Moore Jr., held off on a decommitment until late January. He was expected to team up with Lemon and Nelson at Los Alamitos (Calif.) for their senior seasons, but ultimately transferred to national powerhouse Bellflower St. John Bosco. There, he’s teamed up with Louisville QB commit Pierce Clarkson, who led the Cardinals’ recruiting efforts of Moore. That paid off in May, when the four-star wideout pledged to Louisville, giving Scott Satterfield his first top-100 commitment this cycle.

4-star QB Eli Holstein

The Zachary (La.) quarterback is an LSU legacy through and through, with both of his parents going to school in Baton Rouge. But as the Tigers were pursuing five-star passers Arch Manning and Dante Moore, Texas A&M made its move for Eli Holstein. He committed to the Aggies in June 2021, a week after camping there and making an unofficial visit. He become one of their most vocal recruiters, and appeared to be locked in.

After increased interest from Alabama and an offer from Oregon, he decommitted in March, putting one of the country’s best signal-callers back on the board. From there, the Crimson Tide had the inside track — especially after being unofficially dropped from the Manning sweepstakes. He committed in late May, one of two pledges at the position for Nick Saban in this cycle.

5-star RB Rueben Owens

The five-star El Campo (Texas) running back was another early commitment, giving a verbal pledge to Texas back in February 2021. Following a slew of offers and new interest that summer, he reopened his recruitment in June, just four months later.

The Longhorns remained in the mix, and were considered to be the co-favorites along with Texas A&M. But Rueben Owens instead shocked everyone by committing to Louisville in June after an official visit there. He immediately became the highest-ranked high school commitment for the Cardinals in recent memory.

4-star RB Cedric Baxter

The long and winding road of On3’s No. 1 running back Cedric Baxter Jr.‘s recruitment began in July 2020, when he made a commitment to Florida State, which sits about four hours from his home in Edgewater. That lasted a little less than a year, with a decommitment coming in April 2021 after offers from Miami and a handful of other programs.

He continued to take visits to Tallahassee, but the more time went on, the more FSU faded out of the picture. Earlier this month, he chose Texas over Miami, Alabama, and a small group of other finalists, giving the Longhorns an elite back in their class.

4-star DL Gabriel Harris

Another early commit for Florida State, Gabriel Harris pledged to Florida State back in February 2021. He, unlike like Cedric Baxter, didn’t stick for long though. After an offer from Ohio State in June, he decommitted from the Seminoles, and the Buckeyes were considered major favorites to land him. His commitment never materialized, and Georgia made its move over the next six months.

After unofficial visits in March and April of this year, he committed to the ‘Dawgs.

4-star LB Raylen Wilson

Landing Raylen Wilson out of Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln over the likes of Florida State, Florida and Georgia was a major kickstart to this class for Michigan. The Wolverines had major momentum after winning the Big Ten, and Wilson wanted onboard. Over time though, Jim Harbaugh and Co. lost ground with him, and Georgia stayed on him almost nonstop. He chose to take visits to both schools this summer, as well as one to Florida, before decommitting and then pledging to Kirby Smart.

Michigan, which currently sits at No. 25 in the On3 team rankings, hasn’t recovered well on trail since then.

5-star S Tony Mitchell

Of the prospects here, Tony Mitchell made by far the earliest first commitment. During the summer heading into his freshman season, the five-star defensive back pulled the trigger an offer from Tennessee’s former coaching staff and committed to the Vols. Less than six months later, he camped at Alabama and three days later backed off his pledge in March 2020.

The Crimson Tide remained the favorites for the next two-plus years, ultimately garnering his commitment in late June over Texas A&M.

4-star CB Elliot Washington

On3’s No. 12 cornerback in the 2023 class was one of Alabama’s first commitments this cycle back at the end of January. Along with five-stars Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley, Elliot Washington was expected to anchor a loaded secondary group for Nick Saban. Other schools stayed on him, with Michigan State and Penn State making hard pushes for him through the spring and early summer. After a visit to Happy Valley in late June, he locked in with James Franklin, giving the Nittany Lions an enormous boost.

4-star CB Kayin Lee

The Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove star was expected to be another in a long line of Peach State prospects to sign with Georgia after committing to the Bulldogs last September. Other schools kept up their pursuit of Kayin Lee though, and the coaching changes on the defensive side of the ball in Athens made him reconsider. He decommitted in February, took a handful of visits and pledged his services to Ohio State in June.

5-star EDGE Keon Keeley

The most recent name on this list is arguably the biggest. Keon Keeley was one of Notre Dame’s first two commitments in the 2023 cycle last summer, and he was very much a cornerstone of Marcus Freeman’s first full recruiting class. Even after his pledge to the Irish, he continued to take unofficial visits, including one to Alabama late in July.

He announced his decommitment last week, with the Tide now trending as a major favorite in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM). What was once a huge recruiting win for Freeman will be now be looked at as a major “what if.”

4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker

Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker shocked a lot of people when he committed to Penn State after an official visit in June. The Nittany Lions were the only program to host him for an OV at that point, and other schools closer to home were still in the mix.

The distance from home was a bigger factor than he expected, though. He abruptly decommitted earlier this month, and the likes of Clemson, Georgia, Alabama and Florida are fighting to get him in the fold. His decision isn’t expected until later in his senior season.

4-star CB Dijon Johnson

Ohio State’s tradition of defensive back production speaks for itself, and Tampa (Fla.) Wharton cornerback Dijon Johnson took notice. He hopped onboard with the Buckeyes in April after an unofficial visit to Columbus, shutting things down for the time being. Florida, along with Miami and a few others kept in touch with him in the following months, pushing him to come closer to home.

Late in July, he opted to decommit ahead of his unofficial visit to Gainesville. Johnson was expected to join up with the Gators, but didn’t. Then rumors started trickling out that the Buckeyes were back in the driver’s seat. A little more than three weeks later, he remains uncommitted. Expect both of those programs, as well as a handful of others to pursue the top-100 prospect.

4-star CB Bravion Rogers

Following their No. 1-ranked class in 2022, Texas A&M had a slow start to the 2023 cycle. Bravion Rogers, who committed in April, was very much the headliner of the class as a national top-50 prospect. When the Aggies landed five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, things seemed to be turning around. A little more than a week later, Rogers backed off his commitment and reopened his recruitment.

The Aggies are pushing to get him back, but LSU has jumped into the lead as the current favorite. Adding Rogers — and potentially four-star safety Javien Toviano — would be massive for Brian Kelly in his first full class.