Penn State in the NFL updates; Nick Singleton earns another preseason honor: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel about 6 hours
 5 days ago
Quarterback Trace McSorley of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass during the second half of the NFL preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Ravens defeated the Cardinals 24-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Penn State football news and notes for Aug. 22 include a look at past Lions players in the NFL preseason. We also cover another honor for Nick Singleton and other updates.

It’s that time. Let’s dive into Monday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a look at former Lions in the NFL.

Pat Freiermuth and receiver Jahan Dotson both caught passes in the Steelers’ 16-15 win over Jacksonville and the Commanders’ 24-12 loss to the Chiefs, respectively. However, there was a mix of new in the NFL this weekend, and BWI’s Thomas Frank Carr put a full preseason Week 2 recap together that you can read here. Of course, it was a pretty good weekend for Lions in the pros. But, not everyone shined.

Connor McGovern didn’t fare as his former Penn State line mate Fries in Week Two,” Carr writes.

“He gave up two quick pressures on only 12 pass-blocking snaps and didn’t make a substantial impact as a run-blocker, according to his 61.0 grade in that facet.”

However, in related news, Blake Gillikin had perhaps the Penn State highlight of the weekend:

In other news, Nick Singleton was named to another true freshmen preseason All-American team. This time, it was College Football News giving him the honor.

“Elite talent meets glaring need as Penn State looks to reverse a three-year trend of declining production on the ground,” CFN writes.

Singleton has also been named to the preseason true freshmen All-American teams by On3 and ESPN.

Headlines of the day

PJ Mustipher’s play, health a major key to Penn State’s defensive success in 2022: Flounders, PennLive

Is this James Franklin’s best Penn State coaching staff, and is it ready to lead the Lions to a better place this fall?: Pickel, BWI

As season looms, will Lions’ record reflect talent?: Rudel, Altoona Mirror

PSU ranks highly in ESPN’s final preseason SP+ ranking: Snyder, BWI

College football rankings: These unranked Preseason AP Top 25 teams could finish in top 10: Cobb, CBS Sports

Penn State players who stood out in Week Two of NFL preseason: Carr, BWI

Where things stand: Comprehensive Penn State preseason rundown: Bauer, BWI

Penn State’s special teams units remain mired in competition: Destin, PPG

Quote of the day

“We are thrilled with today’s announcement of the Big Ten’s new television agreements. Our expanded relationships with FOX, CBS, FS1 and Big Ten Network, coupled with welcoming NBC to the conference, will have a far-reaching impact for years to come. … These unprecedented agreements will provide incredible resources to enrich our student-athletes’ experience.

“I am excited for the future of the Big Ten and Penn State Athletics and these agreements solidify the Big Ten’s status as the nation’s premier collegiate athletic conference.”

PSU AD Pat Kraft on the new Big Ten media rights agreement.

Comments / 0

 

