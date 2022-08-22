Hooters 'celebrates' offensive linemen with NIL deals at 10 different schools

(Courtesy of Hooters)

Football and wings are an All-American pairing. So, it makes perfect sense that Hooters – the original American wing joint – has agreed to a NIL deal with 51 of the nation’s top offensive linemen from top college football programs.

Along with spotlighting the unsung heroes of college football, Hooters is doubling downing on its distinctive NIL approach. Instead of individual deals with athletes, Hooters is doing NIL deals with offensive line groups at each school. The restaurant says it underscores that, like a lineman, bigger is better.

The Hooters NIL deals will “redefine what it means to be the big man on campus” by allying with offensive line players from Miami, USF, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Missouri, Vanderbilt, LSU and FAU.

Yes, the deals highlight entire offensive line units at those schools, it also features some of the top offensive linemen in the country. This includes Miami’s Zion Nelson, Oklahoma’s Chris Murray and Anton Harrison, Texas A&M’s Layden Robinson, Missouri’s Javon Foster and many others.

“For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality, and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players have all-too-often been sidelined,” said Hooters Chief Marketing Officer Bruce Skala. “We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight.”

Offensive linemen will act as Hooters ambassadors

The O-line ambassadors will visit Hooters locations and have starring roles across social media, encouraging fans to make Hooters their gameday destination or to pick up wings and other Hooters favorites for tailgate and viewing parties.

“It is an honor to have Hooters promote the big guys up front and advocate for the work, dedication, and spirit of offensive linemen throughout college football,” said Georgia Tech offensive lineman Pierce Quick. “Like an offensive line, Hooters is all about camaraderie and having a good time. I think I speak for all linemen by saying we are extremely excited to partner with a restaurant we already love and throw down some wings.”

