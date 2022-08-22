Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Covid-19 rebound is probably more common than data suggests, but Paxlovid is still effective
As the coronavirus evolves, the number of treatment options that remain effective against new variants has dwindled. Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid is one of the few that remain. However, some people who take Paxlovid -- and some who don't -- experience a rebound case of Covid-19, with a resurgence of...
Henry County Daily Herald
Combination 'polypill' lowers the risk of major cardiovascular events, study finds
Older heart disease patients who took a combination "polypill" made up of three different medications had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events, according to a new study published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain. Study authors...
Comments / 0