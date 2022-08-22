ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Jordan Wright expected to miss season-opener vs. Miami (OH)

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkOe5_0hQc1jcn00
David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

Chris Rodriguez will not be the only Kentucky football player absent from the Wildcats’ season-opener against Miami (Oh.). Matt Jones shared on Monday morning’s Kentucky Sports Radio that outside linebacker Jordan Wright is also expected to be suspended one game for an undisclosed off-the-field issue.

Friday afternoon Jones revealed that Rodriguez is expected to be suspended “either three or four games” to start the season. The final determination will be made this week. The suspension of Wright is related to Rodriguez’s non-DUI related off-the-field issue.

Jordan Wright is one of three Super Senior starters for Brad White’s Kentucky defense. Injuries forced the outside linebacker from Ft. Lauderdale to the sideline for all but six games in 2021. Wright creates havoc on the edge of the UK defense, producing momentum-swinging plays throughout his career. He’s scored two defensive touchdowns, four forced fumbles, 10 pass deflections, 7.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

Other Potential Kentucky Absences for the Season-Opener

In the midst of suspension talk, Rahsaan Lewis’ name rarely gets mentioned. The walk-on wide receiver, and the son of Hall of Fame Linebacker Ray Lewis, pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier this month. It will likely sideline him for at least one game.

Since Vito Tisdale‘s injury in the spring, the Wildcats have avoided any long-term injuries in preseason camp. However, a few guys are what Mark Stoops describes as “banged up.” Kenneth Horsey was unable to participate in either of Kentucky’s preseason scrimmages. The most experienced member of the Big Blue Wall may have to rest for the first game of the season, giving the reps to former blue chip recruit Jager Burton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Eric Gentry explains decision to transfer to USC

USC linebacker Eric Gentry is one of many transfers into the program. He came to the program from PAC-12 rival Arizona State, as a part of their mass exodus of players. Given his height, as an inside linebacker he stands 6-foot-6, Gentry stands out among players on the Trojans’ defense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

ESPN makes bold prediction on Clemson ahead of 2022 season

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers are coming off a down year by the standards over in Death Valley. The Tigers went 10-3 with the No. 2 defense in the nation. However, their offense finished 82nd in the country. That plummeted them from their Top-3 spot in the preseason poll to outside the Top-25 for over half the season. Based on ESPN’s latest predictions, that won’t be the case in 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Hall, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
On3.com

Texas Longhorns commitments shine in season openers

The Texas Longhorns 2023 recruiting class pit together a number of impressive performances in season openers Friday night. Inside Texas’ Justin Wells made the drive from East Texas to New Orleans to watch future Longhorns Arch Manning and Will Randle. In the Sunshine State, On3 No. 1 ranked running...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian reveals heartfelt lessons learned from Nick Saban

As the Texas football team preps to open the season on Sept. 3, college football reporters are already looking ahead to Sept. 10, which is the Longhorns’ big date versus the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. This week on the Rich Eisen Show, Steve Sarkisian opened up about the lessons he learned from Nick Saban during their stints together at Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad White
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Ray Lewis
On3.com

ESPN makes bold prediction on Scott Frost, Nebraska

Though a fair few people expected Nebraska make a change at head coach at the end of last season when the Cornhuskers went 3-9, Scott Frost is back for another year. But with four-straight losing seasons to open his Nebraska head coaching tenure, 2022 is a make-or-break year for Frost in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

What Desmond Umeozulu would mean for Gamecock football

One of Gamecock football’s top remaining targets in the 2023 class is set to announce his college commitment in just over 48 hours. Desmond Umeozulu would represent a significant acquisition for head coach Shane Beamer and lead recruiter Sterling Lucas for a multitude of reasons. The On3 Consensus –...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Live Updates: Daquayvious Sorey Commitment Ceremony

Four-star receiver Daquayvious Sorey of Chipley (Fla.), one of the top remaining uncommitted 2023 offensive targets on the Auburn recruiting board, is ready to make his college commitment. He has a final group of Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Miami. Sorey will announce his college choice around Noon p.m. CT Friday...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

It's Football Game Day! Duquesne at Florida State

Matchup: Duquesne (0-0) at Florida State (0-0) Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560) Watch-Along during game: Warchant TV (Dominic Robinson, Tom Lang & Aslan Hajivandi) Radio: 94.9 Listing of Seminole radio stations / Listen Live. Satellite: Sirius/XM 84. Weather at kickoff: 83° and a 21% chance...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Chip#American Football#College Football#Wildcats#Kentucky Sports Radio#Dui
On3.com

ESPN makes bold prediction on Dan Lanning, Oregon

Dan Lanning went from championship winning defensive coordinator to head coach of a high-profile program this offseason. After leading Georgia’s historic 2021 defense, Oregon hired him to take over the Ducks in December. It’s now eight months later and he’s days away from starting his first season in Eugene. Based on ESPN’s predictions, they expect it to be a successful first season for Lanning as a head man.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

KSR Today: College football is back

The long wait is finally over. College football has returned, and our Saturdays should be thrilling over the next three months. Week Zero arrives today and will serve as an appetizer for us college football consumers before the full spread shows up next week. There will be 11 college football games played with action running for over 13 hours. The dog days of summer are officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

VIDEO: New Auburn commit Daquayvious Sorey shines in opener

Just hours after committing to Auburn on Friday, Daquayvious Sorey showed exactly why the Tigers have such a high opinion of him. In a 41-0 win over Rutherford (Fla.), the 4-star receiver from Chipley (Fla.) was pretty dominant — and definitely flashed an impressive skillset. He caught passes. He...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Mayfield Defeats Hopkinsville 36-0 (Kroger KSR Game of the Week)

Mayfield’s War Memorial Stadium is the KHSAA’s version of Lambeau Field. I’ve never been to Green Bay, but I did travel west to Mayfield and discovered a football utopia that is a must-see for football fanatics in the Commonwealth. The Kroger KSR Hometown Community Series is about, well, community. I experienced the best about Mayfield while watching the Cardinals defeat Hopkinsville 36-0.
MAYFIELD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
On3.com

Mike Vrabel gives important update on Derrick Henry

The 2022 season will be a big one for Titan running back Derrick Henry. After dominating the NFL running game in 2019 and 2020, he only played in eight games in 2021 due to a broken foot. Tennessee now wants to find a way to keep Henry fresh while playing it safe with their All-Pro talent.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

2023 prospects on the cusp of adding a 4th star

On3 released an update of the 2023 On300 last month. The updated ranking saw a number of prospects add their fourth star as a result of strong off-season showings and new verified data. We’re now entering the stretch of the cycle that typically proves to be the most telling and important relative to the final rankings for most prospects – the senior season. High school football kicks off in earnest this weekend, with action in most states getting underway.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
66K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy