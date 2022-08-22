Jordan Wright expected to miss season-opener vs. Miami (OH)

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

Chris Rodriguez will not be the only Kentucky football player absent from the Wildcats’ season-opener against Miami (Oh.). Matt Jones shared on Monday morning’s Kentucky Sports Radio that outside linebacker Jordan Wright is also expected to be suspended one game for an undisclosed off-the-field issue.

Friday afternoon Jones revealed that Rodriguez is expected to be suspended “either three or four games” to start the season. The final determination will be made this week. The suspension of Wright is related to Rodriguez’s non-DUI related off-the-field issue.

Jordan Wright is one of three Super Senior starters for Brad White’s Kentucky defense. Injuries forced the outside linebacker from Ft. Lauderdale to the sideline for all but six games in 2021. Wright creates havoc on the edge of the UK defense, producing momentum-swinging plays throughout his career. He’s scored two defensive touchdowns, four forced fumbles, 10 pass deflections, 7.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

Other Potential Kentucky Absences for the Season-Opener

In the midst of suspension talk, Rahsaan Lewis’ name rarely gets mentioned. The walk-on wide receiver, and the son of Hall of Fame Linebacker Ray Lewis, pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier this month. It will likely sideline him for at least one game.

Since Vito Tisdale‘s injury in the spring, the Wildcats have avoided any long-term injuries in preseason camp. However, a few guys are what Mark Stoops describes as “banged up.” Kenneth Horsey was unable to participate in either of Kentucky’s preseason scrimmages. The most experienced member of the Big Blue Wall may have to rest for the first game of the season, giving the reps to former blue chip recruit Jager Burton.