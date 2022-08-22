ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report clears deputy in fatal January incident; Two-way bikeways under city consideration; ‘Day of Caring’ set for September 23

By Rich Larson
 5 days ago
Sasquatch 107.7

Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
ROCHESTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
ROGERS, MN
kymnradio.net

Attorney General Ellison visits Viking Terrace; Council debates regulating THC products; city requests public input on Parks and Recreation budget

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be in Northfield on Friday to support the rights of Viking. Ellison is a long-time advocate for residents of manufactured home parks. He said, “[manufactured housing] is a very attractive option for affordable housing if it’s kept up and maintained well.”. While...
NORTHFIELD, MN
KARE 11

Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher

A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
MANKATO, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI

DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
KFIL Radio

140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras

South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Two arrested at Harvestview apartments

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Children's Minnesota employee robbed by armed suspects outside hospital

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a Children's Minnesota employee was robbed of her belongings outside the hospital.According to the hospital, the employee was held at gunpoint early Tuesday evening."The employee was not physically harmed. Our security alerted the Minneapolis Police Department, which is investigating the incident," the hospital said in a statement. Police said officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of 25th Street East. The victim, a woman, told officers that she had just entered her vehicle when another vehicle stopped next to hers. Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with guns and demanded the woman's belongings, including her cellphone and cellphone password. The victim complied and the suspects left in their vehicle. Police tried to find the woman's belongings but did not have success. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall

Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman found dead following North St. Paul apartment fire

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A death investigation is underway in North St. Paul following an apartment fire Thursday evening.According to police, emergency crews responded at around 6:30 p.m. to the report of a fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. The body of a deceased woman was found inside the apartment. Jean Cofield who lives in a basement unit said it was a long night for everyone evacuated. She said she was finally able to get back into her unit Friday morning."Fire alarms were going off so I went out in the hallway and I had seen the fire...
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin moved from state prison to federal facility

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd is now in federal custody.U.S. Marshals took Derek Chauvin from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday morning.They transported him to an unknown federal prison. The move is part of a plea deal for federal civil rights violations, as federal facilities are seen as a safer place for the former officer to be.Chauvin will serve the remainder of his state murder sentence at the same time as his 21-year federal sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
airlive.net

Authorities were looking for parents of baby found at Minneapolis International Airport

Authorities say they have located the mother of an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who is believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via the Metro Transit light rail with a woman “in crisis” who is likely not related to the girl or her legal guardian.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ktoe.com

One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall

(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

