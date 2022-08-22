Report clears deputy in fatal January incident; Two-way bikeways under city consideration; ‘Day of Caring’ set for September 23

Read full article on original website
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
kymnradio.net
Attorney General Ellison visits Viking Terrace; Council debates regulating THC products; city requests public input on Parks and Recreation budget
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be in Northfield on Friday to support the rights of Viking. Ellison is a long-time advocate for residents of manufactured home parks. He said, “[manufactured housing] is a very attractive option for affordable housing if it’s kept up and maintained well.”. While...
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Minnesota State Fair opening day sees big crowds, traffic backups
The Minnesota State Fair is back, and Minnesotans are clamoring for the great get-together. Early reports from Thursday morning suggest big crowds on opening day, with reports of significant traffic backups in and around the state fairgrounds, with some drivers waiting as long as an hour to park. Updates from...
kymnradio.net
NAFRS budget likely to be approved; School District to seek feedback from voters; Age-Friendly Northfield to offer internet skills courses
NAFRS likely to approve full-time Fire Chief position. The 2023 Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service (NAFRS) budget awaits one last vote of approval from. the NAFRS board in October. The three entities that are part of the joint powers agreement that formed NAFRS in 2014, The City of Northfield,...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher
A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
kymnradio.net
Interim NAFRS Fire Chief Tom Nelson discusses future of fire chief position
Tom Nelson, Interim Northfield Area Fire & Rescue Services Fire Chief, talks about the future of the fire chief position. The funding entities have approved a budget to include a full-time position.
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras
South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
KAAL-TV
Two arrested at Harvestview apartments
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Children's Minnesota employee robbed by armed suspects outside hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a Children's Minnesota employee was robbed of her belongings outside the hospital.According to the hospital, the employee was held at gunpoint early Tuesday evening."The employee was not physically harmed. Our security alerted the Minneapolis Police Department, which is investigating the incident," the hospital said in a statement. Police said officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of 25th Street East. The victim, a woman, told officers that she had just entered her vehicle when another vehicle stopped next to hers. Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with guns and demanded the woman's belongings, including her cellphone and cellphone password. The victim complied and the suspects left in their vehicle. Police tried to find the woman's belongings but did not have success.
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
Woman found dead following North St. Paul apartment fire
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A death investigation is underway in North St. Paul following an apartment fire Thursday evening.According to police, emergency crews responded at around 6:30 p.m. to the report of a fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. The body of a deceased woman was found inside the apartment. Jean Cofield who lives in a basement unit said it was a long night for everyone evacuated. She said she was finally able to get back into her unit Friday morning."Fire alarms were going off so I went out in the hallway and I had seen the fire...
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
Derek Chauvin moved from state prison to federal facility
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd is now in federal custody.U.S. Marshals took Derek Chauvin from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday morning.They transported him to an unknown federal prison. The move is part of a plea deal for federal civil rights violations, as federal facilities are seen as a safer place for the former officer to be.Chauvin will serve the remainder of his state murder sentence at the same time as his 21-year federal sentence.
airlive.net
Authorities were looking for parents of baby found at Minneapolis International Airport
Authorities say they have located the mother of an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who is believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via the Metro Transit light rail with a woman “in crisis” who is likely not related to the girl or her legal guardian.
ktoe.com
One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
