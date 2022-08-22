Attend an NBA basketball game in Tulsa, and provide an educational experience for students. We want to see YOU at the BOK Center as the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder, play a Field Trip Day game. Field Trip Day has become an annual tradition for the Blue drawing thousands of spectators each year. School groups, families and other fans have come from all over the state to experience this special game atmosphere.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO