An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Biden shuts down 2020 election heckler at campaign launch: ‘Ignorance knows no boundaries’
Joe Biden had sharp words for a heckler who interrupted a midterm fundraiser and rally in Maryland on Thursday night.Witnesses said a man interrupted the president’s speech at Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, yelling, “You stole the election!”The outburst prompted a rain of boos from the crowd, and the president said, “Let him go,” and “That’s OK,” before offering a comeback.“Folks, ignorance knows no boundaries, but we never gave up,” Mr Biden said to applause. “We never gave in, and we’re delivering for the American people.”The president’s remarks touted the Democrats’ legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate, and guns,...
