Oh Sh*t: ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Richard Duncan Arrested for DUI, Alcohol and Coke

By Robert Longfellow
 5 days ago

Source: TMZ / TMZ

Richard Duncan aka O’Sh*t of Black Ink Crew fame was arrested for all the drugs. The reality star and tattoo artist recently got popped for DUI, alcohol, and cocaine.

The familiar face to Black Ink Crew fans, although he hasn’t been a regular for years, got pinched back in July.

Reports TMZ :

The former reality TV star was busted for DUI in July after cops in Georgia say they stopped him for speeding.

According to the incident report, obtained by TMZ, Richard was pulled over for speeding. Cops say they smelled alcohol and did a field sobriety test.

And that’s when Richard entered into all the struggle. Not only did he cop to drinking after the jig was up, but cops also say they found a bag of cocaine in his car’s cupholder.

Richard was charged with DUI, speeding, and possession of a controlled substance, which is a felony, amongst other charges. He has reportedly already pleaded not guilty. During his time with Black Ink Crew , Richard O’Sh*t Duncan dealt with substance abuse issues. However, it was thought he had moved on from his demons, opening his own tattoo shop, Drip Tattoo Collective, in Atlanta after he left the reality show. We sincerely hope he’s back on the wagon.He told TMZ, “I had a bipolar manic episode because I was off my medication for a month and I made a terrible decision I never plan to make again. I typically don’t drink, I’ve been sober for a while now. If I can make sure I stay on my medication I’m sure I won’t do anything like that again. The hardest fight I’ve ever faced is living as a bipolar man who self-medicates when I don’t take medication.”

He also took to Instagram to offer more details on what happened and what he’s going through.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Richard Aka Ohshit (@ohshitsad)

