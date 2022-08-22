Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO