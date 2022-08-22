Read full article on original website
news9.com
Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa
While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
news9.com
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
news9.com
Actor Lawrence Moran Talks New Stage Production Of 'Driving Miss Daisy'
TULSA, Okla. - A nearly 50-year veteran of Hollywood who started as a child actor on "The Rockford Files" with Oklahoma's Own Jim Garner is now part of an upcoming stage play at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Lawrence Moran moved back to Tulsa two years ago from Hollywood and is now one of three cast members in the World Stage Theatre Company's production of "Driving Miss Daisy" at the Tulsa PAC. For more informationCLICK HERE.
news9.com
Tulsa-Native Professional Boxer Helps Fight Bullying
A professional boxer and Tulsa native who is fighting this weekend is helping to fight bullying. Jeremiah Milton spoke with Charles Page High School's football team about looking out for each other and those who are being picked on. "It's very inspiring man you know, because I'm looking at them...
KTUL
2 injured during shooting at Tulsa grocery store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say that two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting at Supermercados Las Americas near East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road. Officers say that the victims' vehicle was in the parking lot when the male suspects, driving a white...
news9.com
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Receives Key To City For Protecting Bus Driver From Assault
A Tulsa man received a key to the city after protecting a bus driver from an assault. Gary Brooks was working near East Admiral and Mingo when he noticed a Tulsa Transit bus hit a pole on August 13. Brooks walked across the street to see if anyone needed help...
Jenks parents upset over school dress code
Jenks parents voiced concern on Facebook after they say the Jenks Public Schools' dress code changed before the school year started.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car
Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
news9.com
Federal Jury Sentences Tulsa Man & Woman To 10 Years For Distributing Fentanyl
A federal jury sentenced a Tulsa man and woman to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl. Jennifer Canales and Ali Bashir Milad both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy. Tulsa police got a search warrant for Canales' home in 2021 and found more than 600 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, and other paraphernalia.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
news9.com
Bixby, Owasso Open High School Football Season At TU Stadium
TULSA, Okla. - The matchup between Bixby and Owasso opened the high school football season Thursday night. Jonathan Huskey joined us live from TU's Chapman Stadium with more.
news9.com
2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt
The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
news9.com
Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns
Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
news9.com
Owasso, Bixby Collide In Neutral Site For High School Football Kickoff
High school football in Oklahoma kicks off on Thursday night with a massive showdown between the Owasso Rams and Bixby Spartans. The game will be played at a neutral site, which coaches say is exciting for both players and fans. QuikTrip is sponsoring the big game and giving it the...
news9.com
Gas, Power Lines Cut In Collinsville; City, ONG Crews Working On Repairs
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. - Power and gas utility lines have been struck by contractors near the Prairie View Addition in Collinsville according to the City. Officials say the residents are without electricity and gas until at least 5 p.m. on Friday. They say Collinsville Energy and Oklahoma Natural Gas crews are working to resolve the outage.
news9.com
University Of Tulsa Students Could Help NASA With Future Lunar Missions
NASA is getting ready to launch Artemis 1 on its return journey to the moon and a project by TU students could help with future lunar missions. The project came about after NASA failed to anchor to a comet by drilling to its surface in 2014, but some former seniors and a junior at TU came up with a solution.
OHP: 14-year-old was driving car that struck Osage County deputy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has revealed new information about the crash that killed an Osage County Deputy last week. The crash happened at the intersection of US-60 and OK-18, near Burbank in Osage County last Friday. Troopers say a Lexus driven...
news9.com
Rogers County Deputies Make Gun & Drug Bust After Drive-By Shooting Arrest
Rogers County deputies recover drugs, guns, and even a grenade launcher after arresting a man they said was involved in a drive-by shooting near Inola. "We have an absolute smorgasbord of charges here," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said. Walton said it all started Thursday night when Justin Boyce got...
