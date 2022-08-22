ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Overnight Workers: Life On The Night Shift In Tulsa

While most people sleep, some Oklahomans are hard at work on the night shift. It’s a shift that 6 in the Morning Anchor, Dave Davis, knows well. He’s been reporting and anchoring for the morning newscast for more than 10 years. He talked with others who get to...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa

Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested

A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Actor Lawrence Moran Talks New Stage Production Of 'Driving Miss Daisy'

TULSA, Okla. - A nearly 50-year veteran of Hollywood who started as a child actor on "The Rockford Files" with Oklahoma's Own Jim Garner is now part of an upcoming stage play at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Lawrence Moran moved back to Tulsa two years ago from Hollywood and is now one of three cast members in the World Stage Theatre Company's production of "Driving Miss Daisy" at the Tulsa PAC. For more informationCLICK HERE.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa-Native Professional Boxer Helps Fight Bullying

A professional boxer and Tulsa native who is fighting this weekend is helping to fight bullying. Jeremiah Milton spoke with Charles Page High School's football team about looking out for each other and those who are being picked on. "It's very inspiring man you know, because I'm looking at them...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 injured during shooting at Tulsa grocery store

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say that two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting at Supermercados Las Americas near East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road. Officers say that the victims' vehicle was in the parking lot when the male suspects, driving a white...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car

Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt

The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns

Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
CHECOTAH, OK
news9.com

Owasso, Bixby Collide In Neutral Site For High School Football Kickoff

High school football in Oklahoma kicks off on Thursday night with a massive showdown between the Owasso Rams and Bixby Spartans. The game will be played at a neutral site, which coaches say is exciting for both players and fans. QuikTrip is sponsoring the big game and giving it the...
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Gas, Power Lines Cut In Collinsville; City, ONG Crews Working On Repairs

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. - Power and gas utility lines have been struck by contractors near the Prairie View Addition in Collinsville according to the City. Officials say the residents are without electricity and gas until at least 5 p.m. on Friday. They say Collinsville Energy and Oklahoma Natural Gas crews are working to resolve the outage.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
news9.com

University Of Tulsa Students Could Help NASA With Future Lunar Missions

NASA is getting ready to launch Artemis 1 on its return journey to the moon and a project by TU students could help with future lunar missions. The project came about after NASA failed to anchor to a comet by drilling to its surface in 2014, but some former seniors and a junior at TU came up with a solution.
TULSA, OK

