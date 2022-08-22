Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLA
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)
Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
Family escapes after crane crashes into Broadmoor home
Shreveport firefighters and SWEPCO crews are on the scene where a large crane crashed into a Broadmoore neighborhood home Saturday morning.
Need Help Designing the Perfect Shreveport Labor Day Staycation?
With the start of school, gas prices, inflation, you name it, a lot of us are short on cash and are opting to stay in Shreveport for the Labor Day holiday. Here are some ideas to craft your very own unique Labor Day staycation right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic
This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
The Top Fall 2022 Events Coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
You better grab your calendar and your wallet because some amazing shows and events are coming to Shreveport-Bossier City, LA over the next few months!. Check out our complete guide to everything coming to our area for the remainder of 2022 and if you know of something we're missing, let us know! Also, you might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
Bossier Police Seeking Two Suspected Retail Thieves
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects pictured. On August 12,2022 the two individuals stole $658.00 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot located at 2800 Airline Dr. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible...
Benton Family Swimming Pool Almost Became New Home For Gator
When an alligator appears from right of the swamp and begins to near your swimming pool in the backyard, what do you do? You call the "Gator Busters." All kidding aside, situations like this could get ugly and extremely dangerous, so if you live anywhere in Bossier Parish, you'd immediately call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worst Places to Run Out of Gas in Shreveport Bossier
I'm pretty careful about making sure I have gas in the car to avoid any problems on the road, but this weekend I let the tank drop to empty and my car shows I have only 5 miles left to go. I will have to fuel up asap. I'm not interested in testing the car to see how far it can go.
KTAL
Shreveport man convicted in shooting near airport that killed 1, wounded 2
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing life in prison following his conviction Wednesday on second-degree murder and other charges related to a shooting at a hotel on Hollywood Ave. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty verdict in a news release Thursday. According...
KTAL
De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
cenlanow.com
Haughton couple dies in Bossier crash; 2 injured, 1 critically
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Saturday evening head-on collision in Bossier Parish claimed the lives of a Haughton couple married less than a year. Married on Nov. 28, 2021, Noel William Budd, 76, and Holly Burcham Budd, 54, died after a crash on Bellview Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did People Really Spot a 20 Foot Long Monster in Caddo Lake?
It was March of 1969 when J.L. Wilson, a writer for the Shreveport Times, first broke the news to the public. Caddo Lake was home to a monster! This monster was approximately 18 to 20 feet in length, and though no one actually had photographic evidence of its existence, scores of other people reported they had also spotted the creature.
Here Are All 5 Shreveport Area Spirit Halloween Store Hours and Locations
Ready for Halloween? You will be with the help of the pros at the five Spirit Halloween stores here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area!. For all of our Halloween-loving friends, your time to shine is here in Shreveport-Bossier City! Are you ready to dress up and do the 'Monster Mash?' I don't know about you, but I've been ready for cooler weather for a while now!
KTBS
Woman injured in Shreveport shooting early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
KTAL
Shreveport: 1 critically injured as he and 3 others flee from gunfire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man was injured as he and three companions fled from a north Shreveport parking lot after hearing multiple gunshots early Sunday morning. According to Shreveport Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim and the others were standing near a tree in the Villa Norte Apartments parking lot in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street when gunfire broke out.
KTAL
SPD: Woman found shot in crashed car expected to survive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after finding crashed cars in two separate but nearby locations, one of which was abandoned and the other in which a shooting victim was found. Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to a shots-fired call in the...
How to Celebrate National Dog Day in Shreveport-Bossier
Today Is a Day to Celebrate Our Pandemic Lockdown Buddies. My dog Olive got me through the pandemic lockdown and I am so grateful for her. She will always be there to greet me after a long crazy day of work and I love her for it. So since today is National Dog Day I have to make her day like she makes mine.
KSLA
Black Food Truck Night taking place in Shreveport
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreveport sporting events expected to have economic impact on city. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Two major sporting events will soon take place in the...
Shreveport Leaders Make Major Change to Liquor Laws
Shreveport leaders have been struggling to find an answer to the recent enforcement of liquor ordinances on the books. For many years, these ordinances have not been enforced. But Chief Wayne Smith told the Shreveport Council it is his job to enforce the laws that are on the books and that is what he directed his staff to do. It was recently discovered that an ordinance is on the books that says any business selling high content alcohol can only sell alcohol. They would not be allowed to sell anything else, no chips, cigarettes, check cashing or anything. But as a result of this law, several businesses trying to renew their license were told they would have to have a separate entrance to the alcohol side of the business. For many of these small businesses, this was nearly impossible.
K945
Shreveport, LA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0