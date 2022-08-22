ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Raiders trade Nick Mullens to the Vikings

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4vcC_0hQbp72w00

Remember when, just a week ago, someone made the case that Kellen Mond had inched closer to winning the backup quarterback job in Minnesota?

Funny thing about that…

The Vikings have executed a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, sending a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to Las Vegas for quarterback Nick Mullens.

Tom Pelissero, who covers the league for the NFL Network, broke the news on Monday morning:

After performing well in Minnesota’s first preseason game — against the Raiders — Mond threw a pair of interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend. On one of those interceptions, coming on a 3rd and 1 situation, it is hard to see what Mond was thinking:

For the Raiders, the relationship between Jarrett Stidham and head coach Josh McDaniels, as well as Stidham’s familiarity with McDaniels’ offense, put Stidham in a position to win the backup job.

Mullens now offers the Vikings a bit more stability behind starter Kirk Cousins, given his years of experience. He also has spent time under Kyle Shanahan, and with head coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips now in Minnesota — two branches off the Shanahan/Sean McVay coaching tree — that experience will make Mullens a solid fit in Minnesota.

Under the terms of the deal, Mullens must be active for one game in 2022:

Perhaps the bigger question now is, will Mond?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Kyle Shanahan
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State fans won’t like ESPN’s pick for biggest upset in Big Ten this season

There is an old college football thought that if you are going to play your worst game of the season and suffer your worst loss, it is best to get it out of the way as early as possible so you have time to make up for it. If that is the case, then ESPN doesn’t think Penn State will have to wait very long to get the ugly taste out of its mouth. In fact, it will just be a matter of days. ESPN college football reporter Mark Schlabach rolled out his entire list of preseason predictions for each power...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Darnold suffers ugly left ankle injury vs Bills, carted off field

Sam Darnold was not going to be a starter in the NFL this season. Baker Mayfield was always going to start as soon as he came to Charlotte and the Carolina Panthers. However, there are worse things to be in life than a backup NFL quarterback. The money is good. The physical toll on a body is a lot lower. The chance to learn about the game and eventually latch onto another NFL organization is very real for a player who is still relatively young, as Darnold is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy