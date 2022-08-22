ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December

Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: U.S. and India Announce Joint Military Drills

United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises. United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, which is near India’s border with China.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
MILITARY
Fortune

An FDA change to vaccine authorization allowed Pfizer and Moderna to apply for BA.5 booster approval without key data

Pfizer and Moderna filed for emergency authorization of their Omicron boosters, which target BA.4 and BA.5, this week. On Monday, Pfizer asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization for the drugmaker’s new Omicron booster targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 strains. Moderna followed on Tuesday with its own application to the FDA for emergency authorization for its BA.5 booster.
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

Wow: United Airlines Flight Taxied for 6 Hours, Refueled, Taxied Again and then Canceled

Passengers on this United Airlines flight were on the plane for more than 8 hours – and never left the ground. Here is what happened on this flight. For passengers on United flight UA 1910 on August 22, it must have seemed like the flight would never start – and it didn’t. It must have seemed like they were going nowhere – and they were correct. Here is a look at what happened on this flight that spent over 8 hours on the taxiway.
DENVER, CO
BoardingArea

Shrewd Move: United Airlines Dumps Air Wisconsin

Make no mistake, the decision by United Airlines to terminate its regional contract with Air Wisconsin was deliberate, strategic, and will ultimately serve the long-term growth goals of the carrier. Why United Airlines Dumped Air Wisconsin And Why American Airlines May Gain Little From Its New Regional Partner. In short,...
TRAVEL
