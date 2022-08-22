ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders activate tight end Logan Thomas from PUP list

By Bryan Manning
 5 days ago
The Washington Commanders received some good news on Monday morning when starting tight end Logan Thomas was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Thomas suffered a torn ACL in a December win over the Las Vegas Raiders on a questionable hit by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. He began training camp on the PUP list.

Thomas’ return is a boost for multiple reasons. First, he’s Washington’s top tight end and terrific in the red zone. Secondly, Thomas can get in some practice time with quarterback Carson Wentz, and finally, the Commanders have a near crisis at tight end with numerous injuries.

John Bates has missed most of training camp with a calf injury, while rookie Cole Turner was sidelined over the past two weeks with a hamstring injury. Sammis Reyes was placed on injured reserve last week.

Undrafted rookies Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges have recently received the bulk of work at tight end. The Commanders signed Eli Wolf last week, and he played 40 snaps in the preseason loss to the Chiefs.

In a flurry of moves after activating Thomas, Washington placed Wolf on IR, released fullback Alex Armah from IR, claimed tight end Kendall Blanton off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams and signed tight end Jake Hausmann.

The Commanders also placed defensive end Bunmi Rotimi on IR.

Hausmann went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft and has spent time on the rosters of the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks.

Every NFL team has until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters to 80 players.

Thomas had two stints on IR last season. In between those stints, he caught 18 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

