Noah Thompson Feels a Bit Guilty About Winning ‘American Idol’
Noah Thompson is enjoying his American Idol success after winning Season 20 in May. But he is also busy learning the ropes of the music industry, plus the hard work that comes with taking home the top prize. Fans will recall that Thompson entered the popular televised competition with little...
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Check in From Their Rodeo Date [Picture]
Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin may have ended their summer glamping trip, but they're still making sure to carve out quality time together. Most recently, the pair checked in with a selfie during their rodeo date at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. "How y'all doing?" Lambert writes in the caption...
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Blake Shelton Goes All in on ’90s Nostalgia in ‘No Body’ Music Video [Watch]
Blake Shelton teased earlier this week that he would be returning to his cowboy hat and mullet for his new song, "No Body," and he fully embraces the '90s country style in the music video for the song, out Friday (Aug. 19). The music video takes place in a bar...
Little Big Town Sang Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’ at 2022 ACM Honors
ACM Honors took place Wednesday night (Aug. 24) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and multiple artists and music industry executives were honored with special awards. Miranda Lambert took home the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, awarded to those who have won ACM Awards in the categories of New Artist, New Female/Male and Entertainer of the Year.
Kenny Chesney + Old Dominion’s ‘Beer With My Friends’ Is a Feel-Good Anthem [Listen]
Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion have been touring across the United States over the last few months on Chesney’s headlining Here and Now 2022 Tour. Now, to punctuate their celebrated trek in style, the country stars have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, “Beer With My Friends.”. The...
Willie Nelson Reveals Life-Threatening COVID Battle
Willie Nelson postponed several shows earlier this year because a band member had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That band member, it turns out, was him. For a week, the country legend fought the virus. He says, "I had a pretty rough time with it," but his wife Annie tells the New York Times Magazine, "There were a couple of times when I wasn't sure he was going to make it."
Blake Shelton Throws It Back to His Early Days — and Early Look — With a New Single, ‘No Body’
Fans of Blake Shelton's early days have a treat in store: The singer's got plans to release a new single that he says is a throwback to the heyday of '90s country. Called "No Body," the song is a co-write between Rodney Clawson, Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins, and Shelton says hearing it for the first time reminded him of his electric first years in Nashville.
Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain’s Iconic Grammy Dress for 2022 ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini's closet didn't have the perfect look for the 2022 ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday (Aug. 24), so she browsed the Grammy Museum. The "Heartfirst" singer walked the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's iconic white gown from the 1999 Grammys — with the legend's blessing, of course.
Zach Bryan’s Debut Album, ‘DeAnn,’ Turned 3 This Week
It’s been a wild ride for Zach Bryan. It was almost three years ago to the day that he released his debut album DeAnn on August 24, 2019. And the rest is history…. It all started as an outlet. A guy in the Navy with a lot on his mind and a way with words, putting pin to pad in an effort to process the world and his place in it. Eventually Zach put some of these songs he had written on YouTube, with no intention of becoming famous, or even any inkling that it would resonate with people, but knowing that if it touched just one person it would be worth it.
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]
Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Mitchell Tenpenny Aimed to ‘Beef It Up’ on New Album ‘This Is the Heavy’
Mitchell Tenpenny will drop a hefty project next month with the release of his new album, This Is the Heavy. Not only does his sophomore collection — due out Sept. 16 — feature 20 songs, but each song will be heavier than the music we've gotten from him in the past.
Dierks Bentley Steps Outside the Country Genre for an Onstage Pink Cover With His Daughter, Evie [Watch]
Dierks Bentley stepped outside his comfort zone during a Beers on Me Tour stop in Tampa on Saturday (Aug. 20) when he invited his oldest daughter, 13-year-old Evie, to the stage for a duet of her choosing. Evie has made several appearances onstage at her dad's concerts in the past,...
Kip Moore Teams Up With Morgan Wade for ‘If I Was Your Lover’ [WATCH]
Kip Moore has dropped a dreamy music video for his new song, "If I Was Your Lover," and it features fast-rising country artist Morgan Wade. While Wade isn’t a writer vocalist on the track, she does an excellent job playing Moore’s love interest, with their chemistry seeming almost natural.
Chris Young Has an Unconventional Vision for Opening His Own Bar
It's practically an expected development for big country stars to open up their own bars and honky-tonks. Lower Broadway in Nashville is dotted with watering holes that have been curated by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and soon, Eric Church and Garth Brooks. However, you'll have to look elsewhere...
Keith Urban’s Ambition Still Gets the Best of Him [Interview]
Keith Urban knows a thing or two about viral concert moments. Crowd interaction is in his DNA, which — combined with a willingness to take huge risks — makes each of his tours over the last decade a series of breathless "what if" moments for both audience and performer.
Blake Shelton Takes Us Back to the ’90s With New Single, ‘No Body’ [Listen]
Blake Shelton is taking fans back to the ‘90s with his modern-day throwback tune, “No Body.” Out now, the Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear-penned single revolves around Shelton’s profession that he wants to be with "No Body" else but the sweetheart he’s with.
Tiera Kennedy’s Star Power Shines on Debut Single ‘Found It in You’ [Listen]
Rising country talent Tiera Kennedy makes a strong debut with her joyful new single "Found It in You." The Alabama native explores the excitement, joy and contentment that comes after finding a love that you know will last. Kennedy's now-husband and current creative director, Kamren Kennedy, served as inspiration behind the track's heartfelt lyrics.
Tanya Tucker Saw Chapel Hart’s ‘AGT’ Performance of ‘The Girls Are Back in Town’ and She’s Impressed
Chapel Hart clinched their spot in the America's Got Talent finals with their Tuesday night (Aug. 16) performance of their original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town." The energetic, ultra-country tune finds the ladies singing about going out on the town, and it name drops country stars Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson. Not only did the performance earn them a spot in the finals, but it earned a reaction from Tucker herself.
Mickey Guyton Shares Sparkling New Love Song ‘Somethin’ Bout You’ [LISTEN]
Mickey Guyton's jubilant new single spotlights the power and magic of human connection. Out today (Aug. 26), "Somethin' Bout You" serves as an uplifting tribute to life, love and all the little moments in between. Guyton, who co-wrote the stunning tune with David Garcia and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, says that the song's lyrics echo her own newly-shifted outlook on life.
