‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
George Strait
Miranda Lambert
John Prine
Willie Nelson Reveals Life-Threatening COVID Battle

Willie Nelson postponed several shows earlier this year because a band member had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That band member, it turns out, was him. For a week, the country legend fought the virus. He says, "I had a pretty rough time with it," but his wife Annie tells the New York Times Magazine, "There were a couple of times when I wasn't sure he was going to make it."
Blake Shelton Throws It Back to His Early Days — and Early Look — With a New Single, ‘No Body’

Fans of Blake Shelton's early days have a treat in store: The singer's got plans to release a new single that he says is a throwback to the heyday of '90s country. Called "No Body," the song is a co-write between Rodney Clawson, Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins, and Shelton says hearing it for the first time reminded him of his electric first years in Nashville.
Zach Bryan’s Debut Album, ‘DeAnn,’ Turned 3 This Week

It’s been a wild ride for Zach Bryan. It was almost three years ago to the day that he released his debut album DeAnn on August 24, 2019. And the rest is history…. It all started as an outlet. A guy in the Navy with a lot on his mind and a way with words, putting pin to pad in an effort to process the world and his place in it. Eventually Zach put some of these songs he had written on YouTube, with no intention of becoming famous, or even any inkling that it would resonate with people, but knowing that if it touched just one person it would be worth it.
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]

Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Chris Young Has an Unconventional Vision for Opening His Own Bar

It's practically an expected development for big country stars to open up their own bars and honky-tonks. Lower Broadway in Nashville is dotted with watering holes that have been curated by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and soon, Eric Church and Garth Brooks. However, you'll have to look elsewhere...
Tanya Tucker Saw Chapel Hart’s ‘AGT’ Performance of ‘The Girls Are Back in Town’ and She’s Impressed

Chapel Hart clinched their spot in the America's Got Talent finals with their Tuesday night (Aug. 16) performance of their original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town." The energetic, ultra-country tune finds the ladies singing about going out on the town, and it name drops country stars Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson. Not only did the performance earn them a spot in the finals, but it earned a reaction from Tucker herself.
Mickey Guyton Shares Sparkling New Love Song ‘Somethin’ Bout You’ [LISTEN]

Mickey Guyton's jubilant new single spotlights the power and magic of human connection. Out today (Aug. 26), "Somethin' Bout You" serves as an uplifting tribute to life, love and all the little moments in between. Guyton, who co-wrote the stunning tune with David Garcia and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, says that the song's lyrics echo her own newly-shifted outlook on life.
