milano
5d ago
Of course, that injury was no joke. Get well soon dude!
9
Emma Raducanu lands horror US Open draw as Serena Williams finds out her round-one fate in last event before retirement
TENNIS QUEEN Emma Raducanu has been handed a tough draw as she looks to defend her US Open crown. The Brit, 19, faces wily campaigner and history-maker Alize Cornet – this will be a record 63rd consecutive major appearance for the Frenchwoman – in the first round in New York next week.
Rafael Nadal is competing at the Grand Slam tournament while his pregnant wife is hospitalized
Rafael Nadal ’s wife, Mery Perelló, is in her third trimester (31 weeks), and her pregnancy has coincided with Nadal’s trip to the United States. The beloved Spanish tennis player will play the season’s fourth and last official Grand Slam tournament against Rinky Hijikata. Unfortunately, Mery is hospitalized,...
Rafael Nadal Comments on Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Absence
The 22-time Grand Slam champion said the Serbian’s absence will affect the fans, the tournament and the players.
Novak Djokovic issues statement about US Open
The tennis world will have yet another major taking place without Novak Djokovic. Djokovic issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday regarding his participation in the US Open. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your...
Serena Williams' case as the women's tennis GOAT isn't as airtight as you think | Opinion
Reducing the GOAT debate to the number of Grand Slams won — effectively the strongest argument for Serena Williams — doesn’t present a full picture.
NBC Sports
Noah Lyles pulls away, Aleia Hobbs upsets: Lausanne Diamond League results, highlights
Two-time reigning world champion Noah Lyles of the U.S. continued his undefeated 200m season, holding off reigning 400m world champion Michael Norman at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne. Norman got the better start, giving Lyles quite a task to catch him in the second half of the race. But...
Yardbarker
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy served subpoenas over players-only meeting
The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is likely to continue for months and even years, and Tiger Woods is one of the people at the center of the latest chapter. Larry Klayman, a lawyer representing the lead plaintiff in a case against the PGA Tour, announced in a press release on Thursday that Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be subpoenaed over the players-only meeting that was held in Delaware last week. The statements says it is “believed that discussions occurred which are alleged in the above complaint to be anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”
GOLF・
ESPN
Danka Kovinic 'honored' to face Serena Williams in first round of US Open
NEW YORK -- Someone will end up in the history books as the final opponent of Serena Williams' stellar career. It could be Danka Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montenegro who is "honored" to be the first-round US Open foe of someone she remembers watching on TV as a child. Their...
Novak Djokovic makes announcement on status for US Open
While there was initially some hope Novak Djokovic could play in the US Open despite being unvaccinated, it’s not going to happen. Nole announced on Thursday morning that he will not travel to Flushing Meadows as he’s been snubbed from being able to chase his 22nd Major: “Sadly, I will not be able to travel […] The post Novak Djokovic makes announcement on status for US Open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising stars Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will also pose strong threats to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from...
ESPN
Cameron Smith to play Australian Open, PGA
Newly crowned British Open champion Cameron Smith will make an emotional return home to Brisbane in November to contest the Australian PGA Championship. Smith will bring the famous Claret Jug with him when he returns to Australia for the first time since 2019 and also contest the Australian Open in Melbourne from December 1-4.
GOLF・
ESPN
US Open 2022: Tennis tournament news, draw, schedule and analysis
The US Open, tennis' fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, takes place in Queens, New York, beginning on Monday. There is a lot of money up for grabs, as total player compensation for the Open is $60 million. That is more prize money than this year's Australian Open ($52 million), Wimbledon ($49 million) and French Open ($49 million).
Tennis - Comeback king Nadal ready defy logic again
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal returns to the U.S. Open for the first time in three years short of match practice and with big question marks about his fitness but few people will dismiss the Spaniard's chances of claiming a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title.
ESPN
Alpine boss Szafnauer confident he'll win F1 Piastri ruling
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer remains confident that Oscar Piastri will drive for his team next season when the matter is decided by a Formula One board. Alpine is in dispute with its reserve driver Piastri, who said he doesn't want promotion to the Alpine seat vacated by Fernando Alonso. Piastri has been linked to the vacant McLaren slot for 2023. The matter will go before F1's Contract Recognition Board (CRB) next week.
BBC
Novak Djokovic unable to travel to New York for US Open
Novak Djokovic says he will be unable to travel to New York for the US Open, which begins on Monday. Djokovic did not defend his Australian Open title in January because his Covid-19 vaccination status led to him being deported from the country. Since October 2021, the United States has...
