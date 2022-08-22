NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Before I tell you about my exciting week, I have to give you an up-to-date grandpa report. Our first grandchild finally came home after spending more than a week in the NICU. It was great to finally meet him! His mom, on the other hand, is still recovering, but we’re so happy she finally came home. Everyone is happy, safe, and complete. Throughout the years, I have heard many stories about the special bond you feel and develop as a grandparent. I can confirm it is true. I’m loving this new job!

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO