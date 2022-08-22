ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cheyenne, WY
kgab.com

Cheyenne’s Crumbl Cookies Opened TODAY! Here’s What’s On the Menu.

Crumbl Cookies has opened its doors for Cheyenne! The store had a soft opening yesterday, but TODAY is the Grand Opening (more details on that below...) If you're curious about what Crumbl is serving up for Cheyenne residents today, you're in luck. We took a trip to the bakery, which, by the way, smells and looks amazing, and found out the cookies lined up for the day.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Denver Gazette

Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town

The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
FORT COLLINS, CO
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

This is Hands Down the WORST Parking Lot in Cheyenne!

I hate navigating parking lots. Seriously, half the time, they're completely full; the other half of the time, you can't tell where any of the lines are because the lot is so poorly maintained. And sometimes, you have to deal with potholes. Is there anything worse than hitting a pothole?...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne to celebrate opening of new Greenway Connector

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Carey Avenue/Kennedy Road Greenway Connector on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. The event will be taking place near the Botanic Gardens, located in Lions Park on 710 S. Lions Park Drive. Parking is available in the Botanic Gardens lot.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Mayor: Concrete Poured For New Cheyenne Hampton Inn

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says plans call for a Hampton Inn to eventually be built next to the location of the former Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne. He adds, however, that the construction of the new inn won't happen right away. He says the concrete has been poured at the location of the new inn, but economics will dictate when the next phase of construction gets underway,
capcity.news

Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 0

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 0 — the official start of the high school football calendar — across the state this weekend. Note that jamborees are not listed below. Local schools...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/26/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Before I tell you about my exciting week, I have to give you an up-to-date grandpa report. Our first grandchild finally came home after spending more than a week in the NICU. It was great to finally meet him! His mom, on the other hand, is still recovering, but we’re so happy she finally came home. Everyone is happy, safe, and complete. Throughout the years, I have heard many stories about the special bond you feel and develop as a grandparent. I can confirm it is true. I’m loving this new job!
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Showers today before sunny start to weekend in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicts a high likelihood of rain today, Aug. 26, before a sunny start to the weekend. Today, there is a 60% chance of precipitation between noon and 3 p.m. Though these storms could bring wind and heavy rain, the remainder of the day should be partly sunny with a high of 82. Winds will begin from the west before shifting south at 5–15 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (8/20/22–8/26/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

