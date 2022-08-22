Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?
It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
Award-Winning Country Music Star to Perform in Laramie Next Month
The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall is the place to be in the Gem City for western dancing and country tunes. They sure know how to throw a good honky tonk bash. And, next month, they're bringing an award-winning country music star to serenade Laramie!. Aaron Watson Comes to Laramie.
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oh My Goat! Goat Yoga THIS Saturday at Ranch Near Cheyenne
Are you familiar with the term "goga," a.k.a. goat yoga? It's been quite the trend on social media. I mean, adorable baby goats doing yoga with you? Sounds like an interesting (and adorable) time. Well, if you've ever been interested in a sesh of yoga with a goat partner, I...
kgab.com
Cheyenne’s Crumbl Cookies Opened TODAY! Here’s What’s On the Menu.
Crumbl Cookies has opened its doors for Cheyenne! The store had a soft opening yesterday, but TODAY is the Grand Opening (more details on that below...) If you're curious about what Crumbl is serving up for Cheyenne residents today, you're in luck. We took a trip to the bakery, which, by the way, smells and looks amazing, and found out the cookies lined up for the day.
Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town
The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is Hands Down the WORST Parking Lot in Cheyenne!
I hate navigating parking lots. Seriously, half the time, they're completely full; the other half of the time, you can't tell where any of the lines are because the lot is so poorly maintained. And sometimes, you have to deal with potholes. Is there anything worse than hitting a pothole?...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne to celebrate opening of new Greenway Connector
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Carey Avenue/Kennedy Road Greenway Connector on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. The event will be taking place near the Botanic Gardens, located in Lions Park on 710 S. Lions Park Drive. Parking is available in the Botanic Gardens lot.
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
Cheyenne Mayor: Concrete Poured For New Cheyenne Hampton Inn
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says plans call for a Hampton Inn to eventually be built next to the location of the former Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne. He adds, however, that the construction of the new inn won't happen right away. He says the concrete has been poured at the location of the new inn, but economics will dictate when the next phase of construction gets underway,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 0
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 0 — the official start of the high school football calendar — across the state this weekend. Note that jamborees are not listed below. Local schools...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/26/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Before I tell you about my exciting week, I have to give you an up-to-date grandpa report. Our first grandchild finally came home after spending more than a week in the NICU. It was great to finally meet him! His mom, on the other hand, is still recovering, but we’re so happy she finally came home. Everyone is happy, safe, and complete. Throughout the years, I have heard many stories about the special bond you feel and develop as a grandparent. I can confirm it is true. I’m loving this new job!
capcity.news
Showers today before sunny start to weekend in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicts a high likelihood of rain today, Aug. 26, before a sunny start to the weekend. Today, there is a 60% chance of precipitation between noon and 3 p.m. Though these storms could bring wind and heavy rain, the remainder of the day should be partly sunny with a high of 82. Winds will begin from the west before shifting south at 5–15 mph.
capcity.news
Principal: Communication is key to student success in Laramie County School District
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Students in Laramie County School District 1 woke up and headed off to school to start the 2022–23 school year this week. At the start of the year, many teachers and principals set goals to make sure their students succeed. Saddle Ridge Elementary Principal Don...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/20/22–8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0