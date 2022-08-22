ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates qualify for Paso Robles School Board election

By News Staff
 5 days ago
– Four trustees will be elected to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board on Nov. 8. The trustees will be elected in districts. In compliance with the California Voters Rights Act, the current board of trustees approved seven trustee areas within the district boundaries.

This year trustee areas 1, 2, and 4 will elect one representative who lives within their boundary to a 4-year term on the board. One trustee will be elected for an at-large position. Here are the candidates by trustee area:

TRUSTEE AREA NO. 1

Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 4 Years

JIM COGAN

Business owner/parent

CHRISTOPHER AREND

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustee

PETER BYRNE

Retired

TRUSTEE AREA NO. 2

Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 4 Years

JOEL PETERSON

Parent/executive director

TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4

Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 4 Years

FRANK TRIGGS

Retired business manager

CATHERINE REIMER

Superintendent/principal

SONDRA WILLIAMS

Registered nurse

TRUSTEE AT LARGE

Vote for 1 – Length of Term: 2 Years

ADELITA HITESHEW

Mother

LAURENE D. McCOY

Family life pastor

JIM IRVING

Real estate broker

