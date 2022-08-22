Read full article on original website
Related
emueagles.com
EMU Volleyball Drops Two in Season Opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team opened its 2022 campaign with a pair of matches as part of the Auto Owners Spartan Invitational today, Aug. 26, inside the Breslin Student Event Center on the campus of Michigan State University. EMU began the day with a 3-2 setback at the hands of the University of Louisiana, before losing 1-3 in the nightcap against Fairfield University.
emueagles.com
Soccer Returns to the Road to Face St. Bonaventure
Match #3 - St. Bonaventure Bonnies. Venue St. Bonaventure, N.Y. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Coming off a solid opening weekend of play, the Eastern Michigan University soccer program returns to the road this week for one match as the Eagles (1-0-1, 0-0-0 MAC) are set to face St. Bonaventure University (1-0-2, 0-0-0 Atlantic 10) Sunday, Aug. 28. The match with the Bonnies will kick at 1 p.m. ET at the Marra Athletics Field Complex in St. Bonaventure, N.Y., and will be aired live on ESPN+.
emueagles.com
Volleyball Set for Season-Opening Weekend at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team will officially begin its 2022 campaign when it treks to East Lansing, Mich. to participate in the Auto Owners Spartan Invitational, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 26-27, inside the Breslin Center. The Eagles are set to square off with the University of...
emueagles.com
EMU Volleyball Selected Sixth in MAC Preseason Poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball program was picked to finish sixth in the West Division in a vote by the Mid-American Conference's 12 head coaches, the league announced this morning, Aug. 24. The Eagles received 15 points in the preseason poll. Additionally, Raeven Chase (Toronto,Ontario-Michael Power...
IN THIS ARTICLE
emueagles.com
EMU Women's Basketball Announces 2022-23 Season Schedule
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University Head Women's Basketball Coach Fred Castro and the EMU Department of Athletics released the team's upcoming 2022-23 schedule today, Aug. 24. The Eagles will play an 11-game non-conference slate before beginning an 18-game Mid-American Conference slate. Season tickets are currently on sale through...
Comments / 0