Match #3 - St. Bonaventure Bonnies. Venue St. Bonaventure, N.Y. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Coming off a solid opening weekend of play, the Eastern Michigan University soccer program returns to the road this week for one match as the Eagles (1-0-1, 0-0-0 MAC) are set to face St. Bonaventure University (1-0-2, 0-0-0 Atlantic 10) Sunday, Aug. 28. The match with the Bonnies will kick at 1 p.m. ET at the Marra Athletics Field Complex in St. Bonaventure, N.Y., and will be aired live on ESPN+.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO