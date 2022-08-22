Read full article on original website
Related
Who Owns Cineworld? The World's Second-Largest Theater Chain Is in Trouble
Movie theaters have had a hard time rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Cineworld Group PLC, the world’s second-largest cinema chain, confirmed reports that it’s considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company owns over 9,000 screens across the globe, including the U.S.-based Regal Cinemas. Who owns Cineworld?
AMC’s APE Units Come at a Bad Time for AMC Stock
For AMC Entertainment (AMC), the release of its new preferred stock class called APE units has come at a bad time. Competitor Regal Cinemas announced a potential bankruptcy, which caused hysteria in the movie theater industry. Article continues below advertisement. As AMC stock plummets, are its APE units worth their...
‘The Invitation’ Opening on Top as August Box Office Ends With a Whimper
In a summer that’s often seen only one new wide release in a weekend, a whopping three new films hit theaters on Friday: Sony’s horror-thriller “The Invitation,” George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and bank heist movie “Breaking,” starring John Boyega. However, none of them seem to be making much of an impact, as the total box office projects a sum in the $50 million to $60 million range. That wouldn’t just be the worst weekend of the summer, but also the worst since February. “The Invitation” is tracking ahead of the other two, as it looks to claim the...
Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul's Net Worth Tied to Company Stock
Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul has been a figure of controversy since he took office in November 2021. Although employees and customers are calling for the company to fire Bassoul, investors appear to support him. Much of the Six Flags CEO’s net worth is tied to his shares in the theme park company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ted Sarandos Went From Video Store Clerk to Netflix Co-CEO
The going has been tough recently for Netflix and its content chief, Ted Sarandos, a businessman with a reported net worth in the eight figures. The streaming service infamously lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, with its stock dropping nearly 60 percent in the last year. Article...
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
66K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 0