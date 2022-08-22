ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

AMC’s APE Units Come at a Bad Time for AMC Stock

For AMC Entertainment (AMC), the release of its new preferred stock class called APE units has come at a bad time. Competitor Regal Cinemas announced a potential bankruptcy, which caused hysteria in the movie theater industry. Article continues below advertisement. As AMC stock plummets, are its APE units worth their...
MARKETS
Variety

‘The Invitation’ Opening on Top as August Box Office Ends With a Whimper

In a summer that’s often seen only one new wide release in a weekend, a whopping three new films hit theaters on Friday: Sony’s horror-thriller “The Invitation,” George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and bank heist movie “Breaking,” starring John Boyega. However, none of them seem to be making much of an impact, as the total box office projects a sum in the $50 million to $60 million range. That wouldn’t just be the worst weekend of the summer, but also the worst since February. “The Invitation” is tracking ahead of the other two, as it looks to claim the...
MOVIES
MarketRealist

Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul's Net Worth Tied to Company Stock

Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul has been a figure of controversy since he took office in November 2021. Although employees and customers are calling for the company to fire Bassoul, investors appear to support him. Much of the Six Flags CEO’s net worth is tied to his shares in the theme park company.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Ted Sarandos Went From Video Store Clerk to Netflix Co-CEO

The going has been tough recently for Netflix and its content chief, Ted Sarandos, a businessman with a reported net worth in the eight figures. The streaming service infamously lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, with its stock dropping nearly 60 percent in the last year. Article...
BUSINESS
