Read full article on original website
Related
kizn.com
Bat found in Adams County tests positive for rabies
Idaho health officials are again urging caution around all bats, as they may be carrying the rabies virus. Southwest District Health announced that a bat found in Adams County has tested positive for rabies. The bat was found inside a home where it had contact with a cat. People who...
kizn.com
Governor calls for Special Session September 1st
Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to address inflation, and give money back to Idahoans, following another record budget surplus. At a Tuesday morning press conference, Governor Little announced that he’s lined up bipartisan majorities in the Legislature to co-sponsor his single bill during the special session – ensuring that it can clear the tax committees and pass both houses.
Comments / 0