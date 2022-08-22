Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to address inflation, and give money back to Idahoans, following another record budget surplus. At a Tuesday morning press conference, Governor Little announced that he’s lined up bipartisan majorities in the Legislature to co-sponsor his single bill during the special session – ensuring that it can clear the tax committees and pass both houses.

