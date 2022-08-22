ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Anthony Fauci To Leave Biden Administration, NIAID In December

By Nina Golgowski
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lBs4_0hQba3yt00

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday announced that he will be stepping down in December from his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president.

He said he plans “to pursue the next chapter of my career.”

“After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field,” he said in a statement. “I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRaeZ_0hQba3yt00 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is seen during a daily briefing at the White House in 2021. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Fauci, 81, had first spoken of his plans to retire back in July, telling Politico that he would step down from his many roles at the end of President Joe Biden ’s current term in office. Fauci has led the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden, in a statement recognizing Fauci’s coming departure, hailed him as a “dedicated public servant, and a steady hand with wisdom and insight honed over decades at the forefront of some of our most dangerous and challenging public health crises.”

“Because of Dr. Fauci’s many contributions to public health, lives here in the United States and around the world have been saved,” Biden said. “As he leaves his position in the U.S. Government, I know the American people and the entire world will continue to benefit from Dr. Fauci’s expertise in whatever he does next.”

Fauci has been director of the NIAID since 1984 and has advised seven U.S. presidents on HIV/AIDS, Ebola, anthrax attacks and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rangK_0hQba3yt00
Fauci speaks during a briefing on the Omicron COVID-19 variant at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden. Biden hailed Fauci Monday as "a dedicated public servant and a steady hand with wisdom and insight." (Photo: MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images)

In his July interview with Politico, he called founding the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief during President George W. Bush’s term possibly “the most impactful thing I have done in my career.”

That program has saved 21 million lives through global efforts to control the spread of HIV since its creation in 2003, according to the State Department.

In recent years, Fauci’s work in public health has involved fighting off public distrust and misinformation in addition to combating infectious diseases.

Fauci had to be assigned a security detail in early 2020 due to threats he received while at the helm of the nation’s pandemic response. He later hired security for his family as well.

Republican lawmakers, including several who publicly criticized and opposed mask wearing, have said they will launch investigations into him if their party wins control of the House in November.

“There is nothing that I cannot defend,” Fauci recently told The Washington Post of his work. “I can respect disagreement, but there’s a big difference between disagreement and investigating somebody for doing something terrible.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kamala Harris
The List

What We Know About Jill Biden's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Nine days after President Joe Biden left his quarantine at the White House, having experienced rebound positivity following his initial COVID-19 diagnosis last month, First Lady Jill Biden has now tested positive for the virus (via VOA News and CNN). Her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, shared an update on Biden's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Wife of Navy lieutenant jailed in Japan makes impassioned plea to Biden for his release

The wife of a US Navy lieutenant who was jailed for three years in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical episode says she plans to stay in Washington DC “as long as it takes” to secure his release.Brittany Alkonis called on President Joe Biden to intervene after exhausting legal efforts to prove her husband Ridge Alkonis had been denied a fair trial.“This is really about my kids, while it is hard for us, the ones really paying the price for this and for the alliance and politics are my kids,” she told Fox News.The Navy officer and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niaid#Health Security#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Associated Press
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
Popculture

Why Rachel Maddow Isn't on MSNBC Tonight

Journalist Alex Wagner's new MSNBC show debuts Tuesday night, replacing Rachel Maddow at 9 p.m. ET. Wagner, who rejoined NBC News in February following a four-season stint at CBS News and Showtime's The Circus, will host Alex Wagner Tonight four times a week. The Rachel Maddow Show will now only air on Mondays.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Washington Examiner

Biden to the working class: Drop dead

President Joe Biden’s student loan bailout is illegal, inflationary, and immoral, all at the same time. It is also divisive. Nothing separates people more today than the line between those who have and have not gone to college . By giving away as much as $40,000 to families privileged with a college education, Biden is benefiting those most fortunate among us at the expense of those least fortunate, making existing inequalities even worse.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden building $490,000 taxpayer-funded security fence around beach house

President Joe Biden is building a $490,000 taxpayer-funded security fence around his Delaware beach house. The Department of Homeland Security awarded a company $456,548 to install the fence in September of last year, according to USAspending.gov. Since the original payment, costs have crept up to $490,324. "Due to the need...
DELAWARE STATE
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

126K+
Followers
7K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy