Russia is burning off millions of dollars in gas every day. Here's why
Russia is burning an estimated $10 million worth of natural gas a day near its border with Finland, analysts say, even as it threatens to push Europe into a winter energy crisis by restricting exports to Germany and other countries.
Opinion: 200 years after Napoleon's defeat, the French and British are still exchanging shots
David A. Andelman writes that the growing tensions between the UK and France come at a particularly inauspicious moment. These two nations, key to the NATO alliance needed to combat Russian aggression, must find some way to get along -- at least with a veneer of amicability.
Russia to build two nuclear reactors in Hungary
Hungary's nuclear regulator has granted a construction license for two new reactors at the Paks nuclear power plant, which are to be built by Russia's Rosatom under a 2014 deal signed between Budapest and Moscow.
Discover Europe's hidden vacation spots and ideas for fall travel
Shoulder season is almost here, when travel transitions from peak crowds and prices to something -- hopefully -- a little more mellow. Join us for our roundup of weekly travel news as well as tips for where to travel in late 2022.
