Pasco, WA

ncwlife.com

Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97

CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

Man Flown to Hospital From Rollover Crash in Grant County

A man is hospitalized from a single vehicle crash near Mattwa Tuesday evening at about 6:30. Troopers say a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by 44-year-old Silverino Basurto Sanchez of Mattawa was traveling southbound on SR 243 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. He was flown to a hospital...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Detectives arrest two people suspected of murdering teen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives have arrested two people suspected of murdering 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera in Kennewick on April 28th. KPD Detectives said they have worked closely with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office and probable cause was developed for the arrest of two of the alleged suspects in the case.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Man Faces Vehicular Homicide

A 22-year-old man faces vehicular homicide charges in a 2021 head-on crash that killed a 51-year-old Lind resident. Court records show Sergio Rodriguez Lopez of Mattawa now has a court date in Grant County Superior Court on Sept. 12. State troopers say Rodriguez Lopez was driving southbound on SR 243...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Lawsuit filed against Richland School District after alleged student injury

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland School District is facing a lawsuit after an 11-year-old child was allegedly hit by a truck after leaving a school bus. Tamaki Law filed the civil lawsuit on behalf of the student and family. Law firm representatives said it's for injuries the student obtained after getting off an RSD school bus and being hit by a truck while crossing the street.
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

A major highway is deemed the most dangerous road in the state

The major highway in the lower valley is the most dangerous section of road in the entire state. There have been 350 serious injury crashes and 22 fatal collisions in the corridor of highway 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish over the past 10 years. The state department of transportation...
TOPPENISH, WA
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...

