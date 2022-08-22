RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland School District is facing a lawsuit after an 11-year-old child was allegedly hit by a truck after leaving a school bus. Tamaki Law filed the civil lawsuit on behalf of the student and family. Law firm representatives said it's for injuries the student obtained after getting off an RSD school bus and being hit by a truck while crossing the street.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO