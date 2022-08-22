Read full article on original website
Related
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Navigating White Supremacist Harassment Online
Online racial harassment was experienced by 1 in 2 Black adolescents during the study period. Chronic exposure to online white supremacist harassment may exacerbate racial disparities in healthcare. Additional resources should be developed to help individuals cope with online white supremacist harassment. The negative effects that white supremacy have on...
Does Travel Count as Therapy? Why Tourism is Great for Your Mental Health
Researchers reviewed the potential benefits of tourism for individuals with dementia. Travel may help to improve well-being for those struggling with mental distress. Exploring a new environment through travel may assist individuals with distress, so these insights should inform future policy. We know the benefits of art therapy and music...
Disability Pride: The Strain of Trying to be Proud
July was Disability Pride Month, but there’s a difference between shouting from the rooftops and speaking in hushed tones. For many in the disability community, the idea of disability pride itself is a complicated topic. Whether it’s because of societal expectations, privacy concerns, or a lifelong curiosity about what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People Are Cooperating More Than They Have in Decades
Cooperation is often encouraged in relationships and is a well-known sign of a strong community. Now, a new study published in Psychological Bulletin has found that cooperation levels among strangers has been increasing in the US since the 1950s. Researchers reviewed 511 American studies that took place between 1956 and...
What Role Could Wearable Tech Play in the Future of Mental Health Care?
Today, one in four Americans ages 18 and older has a diagnosable mental health disorder. Stress has become a mental health crisis on a national scale. People are looking for ways to relieve the symptoms of anxiety, depression, and other conditions in a healthy and proactive way. Getting exercise, journaling,...
Verywell Mind
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT
Stay up to date on the latest mental health news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Mind’s team of board-certified physicians, health journalists, and industry experts.https://www.verywellmind.com/
Comments / 0