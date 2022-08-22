ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Verywell Mind

Navigating White Supremacist Harassment Online

Online racial harassment was experienced by 1 in 2 Black adolescents during the study period. Chronic exposure to online white supremacist harassment may exacerbate racial disparities in healthcare. Additional resources should be developed to help individuals cope with online white supremacist harassment. The negative effects that white supremacy have on...
SOCIETY
Verywell Mind

Disability Pride: The Strain of Trying to be Proud

July was Disability Pride Month, but there’s a difference between shouting from the rooftops and speaking in hushed tones. For many in the disability community, the idea of disability pride itself is a complicated topic. Whether it’s because of societal expectations, privacy concerns, or a lifelong curiosity about what...
SOCIETY
Verywell Mind

People Are Cooperating More Than They Have in Decades

Cooperation is often encouraged in relationships and is a well-known sign of a strong community. Now, a new study published in Psychological Bulletin has found that cooperation levels among strangers has been increasing in the US since the 1950s. Researchers reviewed 511 American studies that took place between 1956 and...
SOCIETY
Verywell Mind

