Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that occurred near Strong Memorial Hospital overnight. Police say a 27-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 1:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound. They say the victim was uncooperative and offered different, and ultimately false, information about where he had been shot. Police determined that it happened on Mount Hope Avenue near Lattimore Road.

