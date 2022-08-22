Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
AG report: No troopers fired at Dedrick James
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Attorney General’s Office says it’s not pressing charges against police who were involved in a deadly shooting last September, according to a special investigation report released Friday. Dedrick James was shot and killed with his own gun during a struggle...
Attorney General: Wayne County man’s death caused by ‘self-inflicted gunshot’
In 2021, James died from a gunshot wound while members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Rochester
Corning man charged with strangling woman in her apartment turned over to county court system
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning man accused of strangling and killing a woman in her apartment earlier this month has been turned over to the county court system for potential grand jury action, according to the Corning City Court. Brett Heffner, 29, appeared in the Corning City Court on August 26 for a preliminary […]
iheart.com
Potential Charges May Have Motivated Rochester Fire Captain's Retirement
If suspended Rochester Fire Captain Jeffrey Krywy hadn't retired last week, he would have faced a list of departmental charges. Documents obtained by 13WHAM list eight charges for taking his crew, while on duty, to a politically-themed party. A black firefighter, Jarrod Jones, said the party demeaned women and featured racial stereotypes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn Yan teen arrested for threatening to stab someone, violating protection order
A Penn Yan teen has been arrested after police said he chased a person through the Village with a knife, threatening to kill them, returning to the scene later that day in violation of protection order, according to police.
Rochester Police Department shows room with 13,500 seized guns, talks efforts to stem violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 13,500 guns are hard to try and visualize. The Rochester Police Department gave News 8 an exclusive look into an evidence and storage room where all of these firearms — mostly illegal — are kept. These weapons have played roles in shootings and deadly homicides going back decades. From little rusted […]
Male shot on Garson Avenue, found on Cedarwood Terrace
Officers found the victim in the area of Kingston Street and Cedarwood Terrace with one gunshot wound to his lower body.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating early-morning shooting, crash
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that occurred near Strong Memorial Hospital overnight. Police say a 27-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 1:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound. They say the victim was uncooperative and offered different, and ultimately false, information about where he had been shot. Police determined that it happened on Mount Hope Avenue near Lattimore Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
13 WHAM
Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
iheart.com
Another Deadly Shooting In Rochester Under Investigation
Rochester police are investigating another deadly shooting. Forty-one-year-old Rashadd Walker was gunned down at the corner of North and Durnan Streets. No one has been arrested. It is the city's 51st homicide this year.
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old man is recovering Saturday morning following an overnight shooting. It was about 1:40 a.m. when ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in the 100 block of Aldine Street. And sure enough when police arrived they found clear evidence that a gun had been discharged in the immediate area.
Rochester man hospitalized after Jefferson Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting on Jefferson Avenue Thursday evening sent a man to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The Rochester Police Department said the victim was shot around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said his injuries were not life-threatening. Police said the shooting presented no further danger to the community. Anyone with information […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester woman robbed at gunpoint
At around 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lyell Avenue, officers were flagged down by a person wishing to report a robbery.
Many rush to get a pistol permit before too late
The Niagara County Courthouse is having to turn people away due to so many trying to obtain their pistol license. This is due to the new gun law going being effective soon.
Shooting, car crash near Strong Memorial Hospital
It was eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mt. Hope Ave in the City of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
5 arrested in ATV theft operation in Springwater
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Five people from Rochester were arrested for an ATV theft operation in Livingston County. They’re accused of stealing an ATV and then crashing it, before trying to run from police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 6:00 p.m. in the town of Springwater. Deputies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESL Credit Union robbed, Rochester man arrested
At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred.
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on North Street at Durnan Street
Update A man in his 40s was shot and killed Wednesday during a presumed robbery, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Original ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at the corner of North Street and Durnan Street in the City of Rochester. Officers were called there shortly […]
iheart.com
Man Hospitalized After Mt. Hope Ave. Shooting
Rochester police say a city man is recovering at Strong Hospital from a shooting overnight on Mt. Hope Avenue. City police say he was dropped off just before 2 a.m. At the same time, security spotted a suspicious vehicle by the emergency room entrance. It took off, then crashed nearby...
WHEC TV-10
Woman arrested for Dewey Avenue hit-and-run
GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have found the driver that hit a person walking down Dewey Avenue last Thursday. Investigators say the victim has serious injuries that required hospitalization. 40-year-old Brenda Vanorden is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, and aggravated...
Comments / 0