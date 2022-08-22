ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

AG report: No troopers fired at Dedrick James

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Attorney General’s Office says it’s not pressing charges against police who were involved in a deadly shooting last September, according to a special investigation report released Friday. Dedrick James was shot and killed with his own gun during a struggle...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Potential Charges May Have Motivated Rochester Fire Captain's Retirement

If suspended Rochester Fire Captain Jeffrey Krywy hadn't retired last week, he would have faced a list of departmental charges. Documents obtained by 13WHAM list eight charges for taking his crew, while on duty, to a politically-themed party. A black firefighter, Jarrod Jones, said the party demeaned women and featured racial stereotypes.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating early-morning shooting, crash

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that occurred near Strong Memorial Hospital overnight. Police say a 27-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 1:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound. They say the victim was uncooperative and offered different, and ultimately false, information about where he had been shot. Police determined that it happened on Mount Hope Avenue near Lattimore Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
Letitia James
13 WHAM

Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old man is recovering Saturday morning following an overnight shooting. It was about 1:40 a.m. when ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in the 100 block of Aldine Street. And sure enough when police arrived they found clear evidence that a gun had been discharged in the immediate area.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Jefferson Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting on Jefferson Avenue Thursday evening sent a man to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The Rochester Police Department said the victim was shot around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said his injuries were not life-threatening. Police said the shooting presented no further danger to the community. Anyone with information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorney General#Violent Crime#Osi
WHEC TV-10

5 arrested in ATV theft operation in Springwater

SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Five people from Rochester were arrested for an ATV theft operation in Livingston County. They’re accused of stealing an ATV and then crashing it, before trying to run from police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 6:00 p.m. in the town of Springwater. Deputies...
SPRINGWATER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
iheart.com

Man Hospitalized After Mt. Hope Ave. Shooting

Rochester police say a city man is recovering at Strong Hospital from a shooting overnight on Mt. Hope Avenue. City police say he was dropped off just before 2 a.m. At the same time, security spotted a suspicious vehicle by the emergency room entrance. It took off, then crashed nearby...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman arrested for Dewey Avenue hit-and-run

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have found the driver that hit a person walking down Dewey Avenue last Thursday. Investigators say the victim has serious injuries that required hospitalization. 40-year-old Brenda Vanorden is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, and aggravated...
GREECE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy