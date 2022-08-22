Read full article on original website
An A.I. rapper has been dropped by Capitol Music Group after public backlash. FN Meka, was an artist created from artificial intelligence and is based on recent popular hip-hop songs and looks. The virtual artist has face tattoos, green braids and a nose ring. In his songs, he uses the n-word, and on his Instagram, he made a post about police brutality, with a photo of a White officer on top of him about to hit him with a baton.
Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock were back at it again after the two were caught in an altercation in public for the second time in less than a month. On the night of Aug. 21, Rock hit the rapper while they were in a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona. Blueface stood in front of Rock as she punched him in the face twice.
It is no secret that most women in the world would love to get up close and talk to acclaimed actor Idris Elba. But the most important woman in his life didn’t want to have anything to do with him. Elba, who shot to fame via “The Wire” cable...
The legend of the venerated Marvin “Bo Legs” Arrington Sr. lives on. His life story and work are the subject of a new documentary titled, Bo Legs, which is currently streaming on Delta Air Lines worldwide for the rest of the year. Judge Arrington’s son, Marvin Arrington Jr., is the executive producer of the film and a Fulton County commissioner, representing District 5. Arrington Jr. led an independent filmmaking team to profile his father’s legacy which acknowledges his impactful role in transforming the city of Atlanta into the world-class city that it is today.
U.S. Navy veteran Big Moe Cason never dreamed of moonlighting as a reality TV star. His love for preparing food for family and loved ones developed into a passion over the years manifesting in the title of Champion Pit Master after winning numerous contests and creating a line of spices designed compliment both meat and veggies on the grill. National Geographic presented Cason with an opportunity to travel the world seeking the most mouthwatering dishes cooked over an open flame. His new show, “World of Flavor With Big Mo Cason“ chronicles his journey across the globe connecting with new cultures and serving up meals tasty enough to rival the locals. Cason dives for fresh conch in the Bahamas, roasts ‘gator in Louisiana, connects with his roots in South Carolina, and braves piranha-infested waters in Colombia.
Tyler Perry dropped the emotion-packed teaser to his second film for Netflix titled A Jazzman’s Blues, a story about forbidden love and family secrets in the Deep South in the 1940s. Perry penned A Jazzman’s Blues in the ’90s, and it was the first screenplay he wrote. He was...
Chris Brown’s intimate — even provocative — pictures with his female fans during his meet-and-greets sparked a lot of chatter on social media. Brown may have started a trend because Megan Thee Stallion is offering her fans the same experience. According to her fans on Instagram, Megan...
Singer and actress Solange Knowles continues to burnish her impressive résumé. The New York City Ballet has tapped Knowles to compose music for their 2022 Fall Fashion Gala. The celebration of the Gala’s 10th anniversary will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Actress Sarah Jessicas Parker, who serves as vice chair, will be honored during the event.
Music moguls Diddy and Jermaine Dupri have finally agreed to a matchup of their musical catalogs after months of trading insults. Diddy, the Bad Boy label founder, 52, and Dupri, the genius behind So So Def, 49, both became titans of urban and pop music during the golden age of hip hop in the 1990s. They have agreed to meet up in Atlanta for a sonic showdown.
Award-winning musical artist John Legend wants to share some of the tricks of his trade with you. The pianist and vocalist teamed up with MasterClass to teach the art of songwriting. The class is 18 chapters, which dives into the details of the emotions and structure that go into some of his most successful songs.
Snoop Dogg is taking his rap game to the children in the form of a cartoon series to help pre-school and kindergarten kids learn the fundamentals. The Doggfather has dropped “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” through a partnership with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry and frequent collaborator October London.
On Aug. 18, 2022, Chicago converged on Pritzker Pavilion to honor famed producer, songwriter and arranger Charles Stepney. Charles Stepney: Out of the Shadows was a tribute to the unheralded musician who has impacted the world with his talents. His music has been the soundtrack of many lives. His production, song writing and arrangement contributions to Earth Wind & Fire, Minnie Riperton, Ramsey Lewis and others have shaped the landscape of music worldwide.
"Damn, Hunter Schafer is really supporting blaming other trans people for the bills that right-wingers and fascists are pushing to restrict and ban trans healthcare. How disappointing," one person wrote.
One thing Megan Thee Stallion is not going to do is hold back, especially when it comes to her music. On Aug. 22, it was reported that Megan was seeking $1 million in damages and reportedly wants to go to court to end her relationship with the label. It didn’t take long for J Prince to respond to Megan, and he posted a lengthy Instagram message about her, and shortly thereafter, Carl Crawford reposted it to his page.
Meet Britain’s youngest Elvis Presley impersonator who is wowing crowds – aged nine. Talented Cooper Worthington has perfected the sounds and moves of the King of Rock’n’Roll and has begun shaking up audiences on stage despite his tender years. The baby-faced rocker said his dream was now to take his show to Las Vegas and that it was always on his mind to become a star.
