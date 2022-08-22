U.S. Navy veteran Big Moe Cason never dreamed of moonlighting as a reality TV star. His love for preparing food for family and loved ones developed into a passion over the years manifesting in the title of Champion Pit Master after winning numerous contests and creating a line of spices designed compliment both meat and veggies on the grill. National Geographic presented Cason with an opportunity to travel the world seeking the most mouthwatering dishes cooked over an open flame. His new show, “World of Flavor With Big Mo Cason“ chronicles his journey across the globe connecting with new cultures and serving up meals tasty enough to rival the locals. Cason dives for fresh conch in the Bahamas, roasts ‘gator in Louisiana, connects with his roots in South Carolina, and braves piranha-infested waters in Colombia.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO