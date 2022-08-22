Read full article on original website
Quiet Evening Sunset On Orange Lake
It was a beautiful evening on Orange Lake as the sun began to set. Thanks to Jessica Peters for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County
In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
Nighttime Lightning Over Lake Sumter
This lightning strike illuminated the night sky over Lake Sumter in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
New hours of operation at Fort King’s Welcome Center, Archaeology Resource Center
The Fort King National Historic Landmark’s Welcome Center and Archaeology Resource Center will begin implementing new hours of operation. Effective immediately, both centers will be open on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park grounds, including the trail and fort, will continue to be open daily from sunrise to sunset.
Gorgeous Sunrise At Carlton Arms Apartments In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous sunrise over the water at the Carlton Arms Apartments in Ocala. Thanks to Cheri Irwin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
HCA Florida West Marion Hospital set to open new rehabilitation center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new inpatient rehabilitation center is opening on Monday in the western part of Marion County. The HCA Florida West Marion hospital has invested $33M in a new rehab facility. The building is 38,000 square feet and will include 36 private patient rooms, a gym, and a dining room.
Resident says living in Ocala “just feels right”
There is no particular reason for me to live in Ocala. I was born and raised in Colorado, and I have no family here. My politics do not “fit” – I thought Trump was a con man and voted blue in protest, which puts me at odds with almost all of my neighbors. It’s okay. I called the police on an enthusiastic supporter of Cheetos who dumped trash in my yard regularly, but that was all. He wasn’t going to kill me.
Temporary road closure planned on NE 42nd Place in Ocala
(Update from the City of Ocala on August 26, 2022: The temporary road closure on NE 42nd Place, from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection, has been postponed until a further date.) Motorists in Ocala can expect a temporary road closure on NE 42nd Place,...
James Glase Ferguson Sr.
James Glase Ferguson Sr., after seven months of hospitalizations, entered everlasting rest late Friday night. He was seventy-nine years old. Born on June 13, 1943, Jim entered the world by Caesarean, delivered by the skilled surgical hands of his father Dr. Robert Donald Ferguson Sr. “Jimmy” was the youngest of...
Residents weigh in on planned diverging diamond interchange at I-75 in Ocala
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday night, Marion County residents got a chance to see and ask questions about a brand new interchange proposed for their area. Not all families are happy about it. The Florida Department of Transportation is planning to build a new diverging diamond interchange or...
Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city
An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
Marion County Pets: Noodle, Duke, Bear, and Binx
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who wants to learn some new tricks Noodle. This ten-month-old will learn to sit, stay, and lie down for the right treat.
Ocala Recovery Fest returns next month to remember those lost to addiction
The Ocala Recovery Fest will return to Ocala next month to remember those lost to addiction and celebrate others on their journey to recovery. The fifth annual Ocala Recovery Fest will be held on Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Tuscawilla Park, which is located at 829 NE Sanchez Avenue. The family-friendly event is free to attend and open to the public.
City of Ocala announces Labor Day sanitation schedule
The City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. There will also be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on September 5. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for September 5 through September 8 will experience...
City of Ocala to host special waste amnesty day for electronics, hazardous waste items
The City of Ocala, in partnership with Green For Life, is preparing to conduct a special waste amnesty day. The annual collection event will take place on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The collection site will be located at NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
Ocala Police Department spotlighting its K-9s on National Dog Day
In recognition of National Dog Day, which is being celebrated across the country on August 26, the Ocala Police Department is spotlighting its five canines. The Ocala Police Department’s K-9 Unit includes K-9s Cheney, Dante, Diesel, Graham, and Marshal. According to OPD, four of the canines are dual-purpose patrol dogs and the fifth one is a single-purpose narcotics dog.
2 found fatally shot in Lake County home
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Sumter commissioners vote to close portion of road serving historic cemetery
A portion of County Road 246, which serves historic Nichols Cemetery in Oxford, will be closed after Sumter County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to transfer ownership to an adjacent landowner. Closing the poorly maintained road has been a hard-fought issue since the 1980s, when a pair of lawsuits forced...
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
Ocala resident says city is “nothing to be proud of”
I agree with the gentleman who submitted a previous letter about building here. There is nothing to do for seniors. Every place you look, another gas station is coming up, a car wash, what have you. State Road 200, OMG, that highway is a nightmare to get anywhere and the...
