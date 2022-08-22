Read full article on original website
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
No changes in community levels for Door, Kewaunee counties
Despite the shuffling around of COVID-19 community levels across the state, you will not find a change in Door County or Kewaunee County. Door County remained at the high community level for the fourth week in a row, while Kewaunee County stuck around one notch below at the medium level. The metric is based on the number of new cases and hospitalizations and the current number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive people. In Door County, it is recommended but not required to wear a mask inside most buildings, stay up-to-date with your vaccinations, get tested if you show symptoms, and take additional precautions if you are considered at risk. Earlier this week, the public health department reported 59 positive virus cases, one death, and one hospitalization. It marked the second straight week Door County reported a COVID-19-related death and the third week in a row where there was at least one hospitalization. As of Thursday, 17 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were listed in the high community level for COVID-19, down from 27 the week before.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Builder Discusses Supply Chain Issues & Delays
The owner of Bartow Builders said this week that supply chain issues continue to cause problems for his company and other trade partners. During Tuesday’s “Welcome Home” program on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Brandon Bartow said they’ve been very busy doing planning and bidding with their customers, but with a notable change from previous years.
wtaq.com
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
UPMATTERS
The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:
(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
State Patrol warns driver with crazy towing setup near Kaukauna
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over a driver last week on I-41 in Outagamie County with a highly unusual towing setup. Now, they’re using the incident to educate drivers about what is allowed and what’s not when towing with your vehicle. “Last week, an...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
Gov. Evers announces $900,000 grant for the Port of Manitowoc
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whby.com
Truck tips over, spills Amazon packages on I-43
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — No one is hurt after a truck carrying Amazon packages tips over in Manitowoc County. It happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Interstate 43 near Maribel. Some of the packages fell out of the truck and went into the median. It took crews about four hours to clean up.
Fox11online.com
ATM destroyed in drive-thru at Allouez bank
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A Chase Bank ATM is surrounded in caution tape in Allouez. The bank on Libal Street is currently without a working drive-thru ATM after its current machine appears to have been destroyed. The incident occurred sometime Thursday morning. FOX 11 has reached out to the Brown County...
seehafernews.com
Accident Reported on Manitowoc’s North Side
Manitowoc Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the north side of the city. According to LT. Schroeder, a car, and a dump truck were involved in the accident at the corner of Albert and Johnston Drives. The airbags in the car were deployed, but it is...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Mishicot Overdose Case
A Manitowoc man has been sentenced for a 2021 overdose death in Mishicot. 30-year-old Sean D. Siegman will spend 6 years in state prison, which will be followed by 6 years of extended supervision. In June 2021, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of a deceased...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's NERR bidding entering final stages
The next several weeks will play a significant role in whether you will see a National Estuarine Research Reserve visitor center built in Sturgeon Bay. On September 7th and 8th, the Green Bay NERR selection committee will host public meetings for site selection for natural areas to be studied. Sites near Chambers Island, Washington Island, and the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal are all considered as spots to study in Door County for the NERR. The governor's office and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have the final say.
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County farms on display for PPF Field Day
Two Sturgeon Bay farms will show you how conservation practices have positively impacted their operations during a field day hosted by Peninsula Pride Farms on August 30th. Brey Cycle Farm will host expert Jamie Patton for a soil pit demo while showing off the managed grazing system they have installed recently. Owner and PPF member Tony Brey explained its benefits to the Door County Daily News earlier this year.
WNCY
Scammers At Work In Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department’s Family Safety Day.
WBAY Green Bay
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who took part in covering up a drug overdose death was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three more years of supervised release. Two years ago this month, the remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay were found in...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Homeless Residing in Parks
Some Manitowoc citizens are curious if the speculation about homeless people residing in city parks is valid. Police Chief Nick Reimer tells Seehafer News they’ve hired “park rangers” who are accountable to him. “They are checking the parks, the bathrooms, different things, then they are in direct...
WNCY
High-Speed Internet To All Of Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County officials are negotiating a $27.2 million loan that they hope will bring high speed service to almost all residents. The county is working with Bug Tussel, a Green Bay-based internet provider, which specializes in bringing services to rural communities. Bug Tussel has...
Comments / 0