Eagles put up a fight versus a solid Midview team today. Winning for North Olmsted was 2nd doubles team of Nika Simoncic and Sophie Jammal 7-6, 6-4. Also getting their first victory was Jori Almahdi and Maya Bayiomy with an exhibition pro set 8-4. Great job ladies!

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO