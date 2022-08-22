KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kathleen Ciappina's daughter was buried at Montgomery Memorial Park in Kanawha County in July, but not in the plot she should have been. "Of course, right away I saw it was the wrong spot for her to be in," Ciappina said. "But what am I going to say at that point? I'm going to make a scene the day we are burying her? No."

