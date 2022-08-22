ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston police say shooting on West Side may have been accidental

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:54 p.m. 8/26/22. Charleston police said a man suffered a wound to the leg on the city’s West Side in a possible accidental shooting. Shyqwon Carter, 24, of Charleston was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition following the incident in the 200 block of Russell Street, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Mother faces charges after alleged Kanawha abduction

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:56 a.m. 8/27/22. A mother has been jailed on child concealment and domestic battery charges following an AMBER Alert and reported abduction. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston was booked Saturday morning at the South Central Regional Jail. Investigators said the child,...
Traffic nightmare caused by tractor trailer crash on W.Va. Turnpike

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thursday was a traffic nightmare for thousands of West Virginians and out-of-state travelers as emergency crews closed down portions of Interstate 77 and Interstate 64 in Fayette County. A tractor trailer crash that closed portions of the West Virginia Turnpike also polluted a nearby...
Deputies investigating explosion at home in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies in Meigs County, Ohio, are investigating a reported explosion Friday afternoon. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the explosion was reported about 3 p.m. at a home near Harrisonville. Wood said one person has been taken to the hospital. No information was available...
W.Va. Turnpike reopens after crews contain chemical spill, clear crash site

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 8/25/22. State transportation officials report all lanes of the W.Va. Turnpike affected by a tractor trailer crash reopened Thursday evening. The wreck occurred just after midnight Thursday on the Skitter Creek Bridge and blocked northbound and southbound lanes in Fayette County,...
School canceled Friday at Van Elementary School in Boone County due to lack of staffing

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County school officials announced there would be no school Friday at Van Elementary School due to a lack of staffing. In a tweet posted about 6:40 a.m., Boone County Schools said school was being called off on Friday because there was a large number of staff members off and a lack of available substitutes to safely supervise the students.
Traveling WV: Starlite Drive-In Theater

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WCHS) — Americans have always had a love affair with their cars. That passion was capitalized on by the drive-in movie industry and peaked during the 1950s. Sadly, one by one these icons of Americana have closed down due to the cost of operating, the proliferation of home theaters and most recently streaming services.
Prosecutors want man found guilty of long list of violent crimes to spend life in prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County prosecutors are asking for a man who was found guilty by a jury this week on a long list of violent crimes to serve life in prison. A jury found Anthony Morgan II, 41, of Charleston guilty on Wednesday following a trial that lasted three days in front of Judge Maryclaire Akers.

