Charleston police say shooting on West Side may have been accidental
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:54 p.m. 8/26/22. Charleston police said a man suffered a wound to the leg on the city’s West Side in a possible accidental shooting. Shyqwon Carter, 24, of Charleston was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition following the incident in the 200 block of Russell Street, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
'This community is sick of it,' Charleston mayor says after West Side shootings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston’s mayor expressed frustration after two shootings on the West Side on Friday, saying she, the community and police are “sick of it” and the same people being arrested repeatedly. “The shootings that happened today — this community is sick of it,”...
Mother faces charges after alleged Kanawha abduction
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:56 a.m. 8/27/22. A mother has been jailed on child concealment and domestic battery charges following an AMBER Alert and reported abduction. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston was booked Saturday morning at the South Central Regional Jail. Investigators said the child,...
Kanawha deputies respond to apparent accidental fatal shooting in Sissonville
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man has died of an apparent accidental shooting in Sissonville. Deputies were at the scene late Friday morning on Second Creek Road. Metro 911 reported the incident about 10:40 a.m. Deputies said the man who died was 48 years...
Woman accused of holding her 5-year-old in busy street while she tried to fight people
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a mother was charged after she was accused of holding her 5-year-old child in the middle of a busy street while the woman was trying to fight people. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston was arrested after police responded Thursday to...
Traffic nightmare caused by tractor trailer crash on W.Va. Turnpike
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thursday was a traffic nightmare for thousands of West Virginians and out-of-state travelers as emergency crews closed down portions of Interstate 77 and Interstate 64 in Fayette County. A tractor trailer crash that closed portions of the West Virginia Turnpike also polluted a nearby...
Two indicted on murder charges; man indicted on attempted murder charge in separate case
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County grand jury indicted two men on murder charges in a Charleston shooting and a man on an attempted murder charge in a separate Charleston shooting case. The grand jury on Thursday handed down indictments against a total of 49 defendants. In...
Deputies investigating explosion at home in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies in Meigs County, Ohio, are investigating a reported explosion Friday afternoon. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the explosion was reported about 3 p.m. at a home near Harrisonville. Wood said one person has been taken to the hospital. No information was available...
Fayette deputies: Two charged after pursuit reaches 100 mph, vehicle crashes into house
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were arrested after a pursuit in Fayette County that reached speeds of 100 mph and ended after the suspects’ vehicle crashed into an abandoned house, deputies said. Philip E. Gray, 39, of Scarbro and Anthony Goard, 27, of Oak Hill, were...
Loved ones look for answers after burial plot mistakes at Kanawha County cemetery
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kathleen Ciappina's daughter was buried at Montgomery Memorial Park in Kanawha County in July, but not in the plot she should have been. "Of course, right away I saw it was the wrong spot for her to be in," Ciappina said. "But what am I going to say at that point? I'm going to make a scene the day we are burying her? No."
South Charleston police looking for suspect in fraudulent purchase investigation
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — South Charleston police said they are trying to identify a man suspected of making two fraudulent purchases. The South Charleston Police Department in a Facebook post reported that the incident occurred July 31 at a business. Anyone who has information on the incident is...
W.Va. Turnpike reopens after crews contain chemical spill, clear crash site
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 8/25/22. State transportation officials report all lanes of the W.Va. Turnpike affected by a tractor trailer crash reopened Thursday evening. The wreck occurred just after midnight Thursday on the Skitter Creek Bridge and blocked northbound and southbound lanes in Fayette County,...
Police arrest Huntington man accused of luring children into his vehicle
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:27 a.m. 8/26/22. Court records said a man accused of luring two children into his vehicle in Huntington enticed them to get into his car by saying he would pay each of them $20 to babysit his 4-year-old child. William J. Morrison III, 59,...
Chemical spill: Community reacts to tractor-trailer crash affecting Paint Creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Community residents said they are concerned about the long-term environmental effects after a tractor-trailer crashed on Thursday morning on the West Virginia Turnpike in Fayette County and spilled a chemical into Paint Creek. The tractor trailer was carrying at least 12,275-gallon totes of amines...
School canceled Friday at Van Elementary School in Boone County due to lack of staffing
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County school officials announced there would be no school Friday at Van Elementary School due to a lack of staffing. In a tweet posted about 6:40 a.m., Boone County Schools said school was being called off on Friday because there was a large number of staff members off and a lack of available substitutes to safely supervise the students.
Traveling WV: Starlite Drive-In Theater
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WCHS) — Americans have always had a love affair with their cars. That passion was capitalized on by the drive-in movie industry and peaked during the 1950s. Sadly, one by one these icons of Americana have closed down due to the cost of operating, the proliferation of home theaters and most recently streaming services.
Charleston Town Center management company, owner say they support proposed sports complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hull Property Group, the manager of Charleston Town Center, and its owner said they strongly back a proposal to create a multimillion-dollar sports complex on property at the mall, calling it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”. “Hull Property Group, LLC, manages the Charleston Town Center Mall,...
New technology gives Boone County first responders connectivity in dead zones
BOONE COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — As first responders' skills are being tested this week in Sylvester at the Fallen Heroes Mine Rescue Contest in Boone County, they are also testing something else - a Starlink satellite dish. "This is the first time we've ever used it in a...
Prosecutors want man found guilty of long list of violent crimes to spend life in prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County prosecutors are asking for a man who was found guilty by a jury this week on a long list of violent crimes to serve life in prison. A jury found Anthony Morgan II, 41, of Charleston guilty on Wednesday following a trial that lasted three days in front of Judge Maryclaire Akers.
POLL: What is your favorite feature at the proposed Capital Sports Center?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — When Charleston city and Kanawha County officials revealed the proposed Capital Sports Center, the announcement on Wednesday brought lots of "oohs" and ahhs." Eyewitness News wants to know what feature of the facility that you like the most. Take our poll below to weigh in...
