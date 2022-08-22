Read full article on original website
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
BBC
Guide dog left squashed on Canada flights, owner says
A blind woman has criticised an airline after her dog was left "squashed" in a cramped space for two transatlantic flights. Chloe McBratney's labrador Emily was confined to a footwell on her flight from London to Canada and back. WestJet apologised, but said special arrangements were not made with the...
PETS・
BBC
Vicky Bowman: UK ex-ambassador to Myanmar arrested
Myanmar's military authorities have arrested the UK's former ambassador to Myanmar, Vicky Bowman, and her husband. She has been accused of breaking visa rules, and her husband with helping her - charges that could result in up to five years in jail. Ms Bowman served as ambassador in Myanmar from...
BBC
Refugee girl's life-support treatment to be withdrawn
A girl's life-support treatment is to be withdrawn, a judge has ruled. The six-year-old has an incurable neurological condition and requires a ventilator during treatment at Birmingham Children's Hospital. Her parents had argued her treatment could continue at home, however medical experts said continued procedures were no longer in her...
BBC
Killed for blasphemy: 'Like a spear pierced my heart'
Deborah Samuel was a 21-year-old Christian student in a college in northern Nigeria. A mob of classmates beat her to death after accusing her of blasphemy over a voice note she had shared on WhatsApp. Her mother and father told the BBC their lives have dramatically changed since her killing....
BBC
Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
BBC
Tunisian Ons Jabeur on death threats after playing Israeli opponents
As she savoured the adulation from the Tunisian public following her historic run to the Wimbledon final, Ons Jabeur may have afforded herself a wry smile given her change in popularity in her home nation. For just two years earlier, Jabeur - who became the first African and Arab woman...
BBC
Twitter and Meta take down pro-US propaganda campaign
Twitter and Meta have removed from their platforms an online propaganda campaign aimed at promoting US interests abroad, researchers say. This is the first major covert pro-US propaganda operation taken down by the tech giants, says a report by social media analytics firm Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO).
BBC
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC
Liverpool: Cabin crew worker Cinzia Ceravolo dies after being hit by car
A cabin crew worker who was struck by a car near Liverpool John Lennon Airport has died, police have confirmed. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, suffered head injuries after she was hit by a Ford Focus at about 23:45 BST on Monday. She was treated in hospital for her injuries but she...
BBC
Son stole £1.5m from his mother for London shopping sprees
A son "plundered" more than £1.5 million from his wealthy elderly mother, leaving her little for her own care, a court has heard. Jonathan Feld, 62, allegedly moved £1.3m of Hannah Feld's money to a joint Swiss bank account before emptying it into his own account. Southwark Crown...
BBC
Chelsea Mooney death: Mental health unit had 'limited concern' over ligatures
A mental health unit in Sheffield showed "limited concern" about patients using ligatures, a coroner has said following the death of a teenager. Chelsea Mooney, 17, died in hospital on 12 April 2021, two days after an act of self-harm involving ligatures at the city's Cygnet Hospital. Coroner Abigail Combes...
‘Time has run out’: UN fails to reach agreement to protect marine life
The latest round of talks at the United Nations aimed at securing protections for marine life in international waters that cover half the planet ended without agreement Saturday. The fifth round of discussions, which began two weeks ago, were designed to establish a UN Ocean Treaty that would set rules...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russia burns off its excess gas and war memorial torn down
Satellite images of a fuel plant in north-west Russia show huge amounts of gas being burned off into the air, analysts tell the BBC. The liquified natural gas (LNG) complex is thought to be burning unused fuel that would have normally been sold to Germany,. Western countries have been trying...
BBC
Harry Dunn: Family's bid for answers three years on from crash death
On 27 August 2019, British teenager Harry Dunn was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside a US military base located in the UK. His death sparked a transatlantic diplomatic row and led to discussions between the prime minister and two presidents, but the woman, a US citizen, accused of killing the 19-year-old is yet to face a criminal court.
BBC
Angad Singh: India deports Emmy-nominated US journalist
The family of an American journalist of Indian-origin has alleged that he was deported to New York soon after he landed in Delhi on Wednesday night. Angad Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News, was on a personal visit to India, his mother Gurmeet Kaur said. Mr Singh, who has...
BBC
Climate change: Russia burns off gas as Europe's energy bills rocket
As Europe's energy costs skyrocket, Russia is burning off large amounts of natural gas, according to analysis shared with BBC News. They say the plant, near the border with Finland, is burning an estimated $10m (£8.4m) worth of gas every day. Experts say the gas would previously have been...
