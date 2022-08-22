Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
First Look: Disney’s Live Action ‘Pinocchio’
The new trailer, key art and stills from Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio,” premiering on Disney+ Day September 8, are available now. The film stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, with Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans. Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this...
17 Screenshots Of Bad Decisions That Prove Something About Weddings Really Clouds People’s Judgment
There are no limits to what people are willing to ask wedding guests to provide.
‘The Invitation’ Opening on Top as August Box Office Ends With a Whimper
In a summer that’s often seen only one new wide release in a weekend, a whopping three new films hit theaters on Friday: Sony’s horror-thriller “The Invitation,” George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and bank heist movie “Breaking,” starring John Boyega. However, none of them seem to be making much of an impact, as the total box office projects a sum in the $50 million to $60 million range. That wouldn’t just be the worst weekend of the summer, but also the worst since February. “The Invitation” is tracking ahead of the other two, as it looks to claim the...
Talking With Tami
Mattel Releases Inspiring Madam C.J. Walker Barbie
Barbie is proud to introduce Madam CJ Walker as the newest doll in the Inspiring Women line. With unflinching determination, Madam Walker was the nation’s first self-made female millionaire, creating a business that pioneered modern Black haircare. I love this and being an avid Barbie Collector and having a daughter in the beauty industry this is so nice! I also had the pleasure of touring Madam CJ Walker’s estate in upstate NY with Toyota a few years ago! See more pictures and where to find inside….
Hunter Schafer Is Facing Backlash For Liking And Commenting On A Problematic Instagram Post
"Damn, Hunter Schafer is really supporting blaming other trans people for the bills that right-wingers and fascists are pushing to restrict and ban trans healthcare. How disappointing," one person wrote.
