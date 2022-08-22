Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
Not always lack of parents or teaching while growing up. Sometimes people are just BORN bad , and there are so many cases of just that.. Bad people doing bad things...
Reply
3
close2edge
4d ago
Prisons are full of Grown Males that had no "Man" in His life. They grow up on the Democrats Plantation with " Breeders" as their caretakers. Two Options You get in this Gangster trap is Prison or a Dirt Nap. They are protected, glorified in their communities. I feel for every young Person that feels trapped in that Life. Escape is possible. You just have to work for it. Accept no Goverment help unless absolutely necessary. You will thrive when You are Free.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Metro Corrections inmate dies after attempting suicide earlier in the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections died on Friday afternoon after he attempted suicide earlier in the week. Maj. Darrell Goodlett said that on Monday around 3 p.m., officers found Thomas Bradshaw had attempted suicide at the jail in downtown Louisville. The officers then began...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: Corrections officer fired for offensive video mentioning LMPD, Breonna Taylor
Being Prepared for a Disaster | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes Nikki Saliday from the American Red Cross to learn ALL about being prepared for natural disasters. Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Brushing scams
Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus stop shooting. The lawsuit claims the officials acted in negligence leading to the death of Tyree, a student at Eastern High School who was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 2021. Updated: 2 hours ago. The relationship was strained...
Wave 3
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 1st division responded to a call of a shooting on the 2600 block of W Broadway. When officers arrived on scene, an adult female was...
wdrb.com
Louisville jail officer fired over 'absolutely horrible' comments about Breonna Taylor, LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer at Louisville Metro Corrections was fired this week over comments he made on video about Breonna Taylor and the Louisville Metro Police Department. Turhan Knight, was fired for what FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson called an "absolutely horrible" video. In what appears to...
msn.com
LMPD searching for missing 11-year-old from Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old. According to LMPD, Braedon Shaw was last seen on August 26 on the 4700 block of East Pages Lane in the Valley Station neighborhood. Braedon may have gone to school in the vicinity of 4600...
wdrb.com
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash on Dixie Highway, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park on Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said an on-duty officer was responding with lights and siren to a service call on a fight in progress around 4:30 p.m. The officer, who was traveling on Greenwood Road, was hit when a civilian vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't yield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer still grieving similar loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash made an emotional court appearance on Wednesday. The suspect is 28-year-old Ashley Catlett. Police said she left the scene of a fatal crash early Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. According to a family member, Catlett is devastated about...
wdrb.com
1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired after he posted a video with what the department called "disparaging comments" about Louisville Metro Police and Breonna Taylor. The video shows former Corrections officer Turhan Knight at...
Kait 8
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run involving officer had history of reckless driving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police in Louisville have arrested a woman they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed an off-duty officer earlier this week. The Louisville Metro Police Department reports that 28-year-old Ashleyn Catlett is facing felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett has also been charged for not having a driver’s license and failure to maintain insurance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Woman dies after crash on I-65 SB at the Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash on Interstate 65 southbound at the Gene Snyder left one woman dead. LMPD's Dwight Mitchell said the Traffic Unit responded to crash on I-65 southbound at Interstate 265 around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said a woman lost control of her car for "an...
Wave 3
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
firefighternation.com
Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant
You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
wdrb.com
'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
wdrb.com
Radcliff Police investigating after 14-year-old attacked at popular weekend hangout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old is eating through a straw after getting jumped by a half dozen kids at a popular weekend hangout in Radcliff. His family hopes more security gets put into place so it doesn't happen again. What should've been a night of fun at Hardin County...
WKYT 27
State police investigating theft of $25K from Ky. sheriff’s office evidence room
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars from a sheriff’s office evidence room. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said during a transition of evidence officers, four people had access to the room, and during that time $25,000 went missing. State...
wdrb.com
ISP: Motorcyclist flown to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on I-65 near Seymour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Franklin County, Ind. motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said Robert Pettry, 26, was seen driving erratically southbound on Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m. Troopers tried...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections graduates 8 officers, seeking more with hiring event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is working to address its officer shortage after numerous deaths, a change in leadership and a federal investigation in the past year. On Friday, Metro Corrections celebrated the graduation of eight officers, with the hope of more to come. Five of the eight...
Comments / 21