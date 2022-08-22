Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia high school teacher sentenced for importing more than 400 Ecstasy pills
Court documents state the Newport News high school teacher imported more than 400 Ecstasy pills into the United States on one occasion.
Literary Hub
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
cbs19news
Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13newsnow.com
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
Virginia Beach couple responsible for largest coupon scam in U.S. history to appear on ABC series 'The Con'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022. A Virginia Beach couple who was sentenced to prison last year for a multi-million dollar coupon scam that impacted multiple businesses will be featured in an ABC primetime series on August 25.
cbs19news
Prosecutor: Virginia trooper justified in fatal shooting
A Virginia state trooper has been cleared in the fatal shooting death of a man who led police on a chase, rammed a police vehicle with his own and attacked the trooper with a metal pole. The shooting occurred on Nov. 6 and involved a man from the southeastern Virginia...
Over 500 jobs coming to Virginia Beach: Drone Up announces $7 mil expansion
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says the Commonwealth is soaring to new heights through a partnership with the company Drone Up, which just announced 655 new jobs coming to Virginia.
News 3 gets view of HRBT expansion by boat
The nearly $4 billion project is expected to be completed in November 2025, meaning you'll see the work continuing in the area for years to come.
Man who admitted to Hampton Roads killing spree in March appears in VB court
Cola Beale, the man at the center of a killing spree that happened back in March of 2022 appeared in Virginia Beach court on Thursday.
Loved ones learn about the man who allegedly killed Virginia Beach mother of 4
Court documents say Wednesday night Gary Morton was driving Covington's car when he abducted her from her home on Thalia Trace drive.
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
WAVY News 10
Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after VBPD encryption
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After switching to encrypted transmission this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department scanners are quiet, leaving thousands of scanner hobbyists without their beloved entertainment. “Some people will say ‘I’ll listen to the scanner before I watch Netflix,” says Navy veteran Harry Brogan, who runs...
cbs19news
SCC to hear more arguments on wind farm ratepayer protection
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia regulators say they will consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia's plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection. The utility has said the protection will kill the project. The State Corporation Commission issued an order Wednesday granting reconsideration...
NBC12
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia
California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded. In a Thursday email obtained by...
proptalk.com
See the Bay: Three Virginia Maritime Museums
The next time you’re in the Southern Bay, you’ll want to put these three Virginia maritime museums on your list. If you start in Deltaville, you could even hit all three museums in one weekend. Deltaville Maritime Museum. Located in Deltaville, VA, the Deltaville Maritime Museum is celebrating...
Virginia man jokes to wife about winning the lottery, scores big jackpot
A Virginia man who promised to call his wife if he won the lottery said he had to do some convincing when the time came to tell her about his $227,037 jackpot.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
While it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time. After all, it's all about balance. So if your diet consists mostly of whole food, then you can easily enjoy some highly processed foods like fancy burgers with tons of sauces and all sorts of ingredients. And if you happen to live in Virginia and are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's the complete list.
VB Police announce internal investigation into handling of Marie Covington case
Virginia Beach Police have opened an inquiry into the timeline of the department's response and reporting on the missing woman that was found dead in Norfolk.
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
Comments / 0