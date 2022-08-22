ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Literary Hub

The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.

Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia

Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Prosecutor: Virginia trooper justified in fatal shooting

A Virginia state trooper has been cleared in the fatal shooting death of a man who led police on a chase, rammed a police vehicle with his own and attacked the trooper with a metal pole. The shooting occurred on Nov. 6 and involved a man from the southeastern Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway

Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after VBPD encryption

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After switching to encrypted transmission this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department scanners are quiet, leaving thousands of scanner hobbyists without their beloved entertainment. “Some people will say ‘I’ll listen to the scanner before I watch Netflix,” says Navy veteran Harry Brogan, who runs...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
cbs19news

SCC to hear more arguments on wind farm ratepayer protection

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia regulators say they will consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia's plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection. The utility has said the protection will kill the project. The State Corporation Commission issued an order Wednesday granting reconsideration...
VIRGINIA STATE
proptalk.com

See the Bay: Three Virginia Maritime Museums

The next time you’re in the Southern Bay, you’ll want to put these three Virginia maritime museums on your list. If you start in Deltaville, you could even hit all three museums in one weekend. Deltaville Maritime Museum. Located in Deltaville, VA, the Deltaville Maritime Museum is celebrating...
DELTAVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

While it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time. After all, it's all about balance. So if your diet consists mostly of whole food, then you can easily enjoy some highly processed foods like fancy burgers with tons of sauces and all sorts of ingredients. And if you happen to live in Virginia and are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's the complete list.
VIRGINIA STATE

