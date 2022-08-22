TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of U.S. Highway 24 was closed Sunday afternoon following reports of a three-vehicle crash near Silver Lake. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, two vehicles were travelling eastbound on Highway 24, while a third vehicle, a mail truck, was heading westbound. One of the vehicles heading east, a 2004 Toyota Highlander, was stopped while waiting to turn North onto Hodges Road when they were rear-ended by a 2017 Ford Edge. The Highlander was then pushed into the westbound lanes and was struck head-on by the mail truck.

