Read full article on original website
Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Impact
Fight against breast cancer to happen in Abilene again. The 12th annual Impact the Cure event is Saturday, Oct. 1, and this year will have some chan…
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
WIBW
Bluemont Elementary School teachers receive a surprise
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Academy Sports and Jordy Nelson teamed up to surprise 10 teachers at Bluemont Elementary School with $2,500 worth of gift cards to help kick off the school year. Nelson and his partners at Academy gave the teachers and students a welcoming of joy. Nelson was glad...
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police officer makes Salina mom proud
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
mcphersonweeklynews.com
New mental health clinic opening in McPherson
Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—In September, a new mental health facility will open in McPherson. McPherson Psychological Associates is becoming a reality at 114 N. Main St., thanks to Dr. Kathie Ward and Kellory Blanchard. Ward is an Oklahoma native who owns McAlester Psychological Associates, a psychology office that first opened its doors in 2004 in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
mcphersonweeklynews.com
McPherson couple adopts laboratory, puppy mill dog
By Wendy Nugent News-Ledger McPHERSON—McPherson residents Patricia and Tony Cracchiolas' rescue dog Rory's name initially was just a couple of letters and numbers tattooed in his ear. He was merely VA40, so the couple named him Rory because it sounded like 40 in case that's what the medical lab he was at called him. Presumably, […]
Manhattan man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30pm. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gregory West, 64, Manhattan, and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jaord Willard, 34, of Ogden were involved in a crash near the intersection of Village Drive and Anderson Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond
On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBI arrests Salina man in connection to 2011 murder
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Friday in connection to a New Cambria, Kansas, murder from 2011. Steven Couch, 51, of Salina, was arrested on Friday at approximately 11:05 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder for the murder of 39-year-old Carol Williams, who was […]
RCPD: After 3 months, wanted Manhattan woman captured
RILEY COUNTY—The three month search for a Manhattan woman wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and possession of opiate/opium/narcotic is in custody. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 45-year-old Michelle Drywater, 45, of Manhattan in the 8200 block of South Port Drive in Manhattan on the Riley County District Court warrant, according to the Riley County Police Department.
City of Salina issues reminder of fiber optic line work
AT&T continues to place underground fiber optic line throughout our community. The fiber optic cabling and related facilities will connect existing cell towers and future 5G cell towers providing better cell service and high speed networks. Construction for the project is being performed in phases throughout the city which requires...
WIBW
Manhattan woman scammed out of $600 on Facebook Marketplace
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is down about $600 after a Facebook Marketplace scam. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, officers were called to the 500 block of N 4th St. with reports of fraud. When officials arrived,...
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
WIBW
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of U.S. Highway 24 was closed Sunday afternoon following reports of a three-vehicle crash near Silver Lake. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, two vehicles were travelling eastbound on Highway 24, while a third vehicle, a mail truck, was heading westbound. One of the vehicles heading east, a 2004 Toyota Highlander, was stopped while waiting to turn North onto Hodges Road when they were rear-ended by a 2017 Ford Edge. The Highlander was then pushed into the westbound lanes and was struck head-on by the mail truck.
Highway 24 closed after 3 vehicle crash involving mail truck
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A section of U.S. Highway 24 was closed after a three-car crash near Silver Lake that left one person with serious injuries. Two vehicles were traveling eastbound when one of the vehicles, a Toyota Highlander, prepared to turn north onto NW Hodges Road at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. When the Highlander stopped and […]
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0