CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina volleyball raises the curtain on the 2022 season this weekend as the Catamounts head to Winston-Salem, N.C., for the Wake Forest Invitational. WCU opens the season against Kennesaw State on Friday at 4:30 p.m. before facing the host Demon Deacons at Noon and NC Central at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Each match will be played at Reynolds Gymnasium, located in the heart of Wake's Reynolds Campus.

