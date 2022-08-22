ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

catamountsports.com

WCU Announces 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame Class

Cullowhee, N.C. – A pair of individuals including one former student-athlete and one head coach, as well as one honored team comprise the 2022 induction class into Western Carolina's Athletics Hall of Fame, it was announced this week. Skip Nelloms (Baseball, 1985-88), former head coach Steve Lott (Women's Golf, 1998-2010), and the 1995-96 Catamount men's basketball team comprise the 33rd class to be selected by the WCU Athletics Hall of Fame committee.
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Nonconference Schedule

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Road trips to Power Five opponents Georgia and Maryland along with matchups against in-state foes Davidson, Gardner-Webb, and mountain rival UNC Asheville highlight the nonconference portion of Western Carolina's 2022-23 men's basketball schedule unveiled today by head coach Justin Gray. "I am excited to release our...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Catamounts Fall to No. 18 Clemson in Front of Record-Setting Crowd

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina women's soccer dropped its home-opening match to No. 18 Clemson Thursday, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 1,212, at the Catamount Athletic Complex. Individual Leaders:. Clemson's Hal Hershfelt scored a pair of goals for the Tigers. The Tigers' Renee Lyles had a goal...
CLEMSON, SC
catamountsports.com

Volleyball Drops Season-Opener Against Kennesaw State

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Junior Livi Weidmann tallied a team-best 10 kills and classmate Destinee Dorsey added a team-high 15 digs as Western Carolina volleyball fell to Kennesaw State 3-1 in the 2022 season opener at the Wake Forest Invitational at Reynolds Gymnasium. The Owls won by scores of 17-25, 25-16, 25-19, and 25-12.
catamountsports.com

Catamount Football Preseason – Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Cullowhee, N.C. – After returning to the practice field Tuesday in uppers (helmets/shoulder pads), the Western Carolina football team worked out in full pads on Wednesday afternoon on the turf at Bob Waters Field / E.J. Whitmire Stadium as preseason camp winds down and game week preparations start to begin. Wednesday's two-hour session was the 15th for the Catamounts since opening camp back on Aug. 4.
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Southern Conference Announces Cross Country Preseason Poll

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference today unveiled its 2022 Preseason Men's and Women's Cross Country coaches' polls on Wednesday with the Western Carolina women selected to finish in sixth place and the Catamount men tabbed to finish seventh, just a point outside of sixth place. WCU's women's team...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Catamounts Kick Off 2022 Season at Wake Forest Invitational

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina volleyball raises the curtain on the 2022 season this weekend as the Catamounts head to Winston-Salem, N.C., for the Wake Forest Invitational. WCU opens the season against Kennesaw State on Friday at 4:30 p.m. before facing the host Demon Deacons at Noon and NC Central at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Each match will be played at Reynolds Gymnasium, located in the heart of Wake's Reynolds Campus.

