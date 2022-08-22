ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills release two players, trim roster to 82

By Cory Jackson
Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills released two players on Monday following Saturday's 42-15 victory over the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park: Punter Matt Haack and wide receiver Tavon Austin.

Haack was in a battle for the punting position with rookie sixth-round pick Matt Araiza, who impressed football fans everywhere with an 82-yard punt in the Bills' first preseason game this season against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bills were near flawless offensively in Saturday's game against the Broncos, only needing to punt once late in the fourth quarter. Haack handled the punt, booting it 38 yards to pin the Broncos deep in their own territory at their own 12-yard line.

However, despite his best efforts, the Bills decided to put their faith in Araiza moving forward.

In addition to the punting role, Araiza has also been the holder on field goal and extra point attempts through the Bills' first two preseason games.

Haack, a six-year NFL veteran, will now become a free agent after spending one season as the Bills' punter. According to WGR's own Sal Capaccio, the Bills will save $1.135 million on the salary cap with the release of Haack.

As for Austin, the 31-year-old was the former eighth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, who signed with the Bills in June. During Saturday's contest against Denver, Austin had two receptions for 18 yards.

The Bills now have 10 receivers on their roster following the release of Austin.

The Bills will be back in action on Friday, Aug. 26 to take on the Carolina Panthers in Raleigh, as they finish up their preseason schedule. Kickoff for Friday's game is set for 7 p.m. E.T.

