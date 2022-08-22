Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters

A Fruitland Park man caught with pills in Leesburg was arrested this week after Walgreens helped verify he had forged a prescription. On the night of July 26, 33-year-old Jake Soileau had been stopped by a Fruitland Park officer when the he saw him driving a red pickup truck with cracked rear tail light on South Dixie Avenue. When a K-9 officer’s dog alerted on the truck, the officers searched the vehicle and found two Adderall pills. Soileau told the officer that he had a prescription for the controlled substance but that he did not have it with him. The officer placed the pills in an evidence bag and gave Soileau one week to provide the prescription to the Fruitland Police Department.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO