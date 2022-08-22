Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters

Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Ballistics aided local investigators leading up to woman's arrest for detention deputy's murder
Ballistics helped Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives link an Ocala woman to the alleged shooting death of an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy in a Beverly Hills subdivision. Authorities allege the spent bullet casing found by the body of 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was fired from a...
Florida Sheriff Tells Drug Dealers “Get Out Of Citrus County”
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday detectives from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 North Charles Terrace in Hernando, FL. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led
Ex-girlfriend of Florida detention deputy arrested in connection to his murder
The former girlfriend of a detention deputy was arrested in connection to his murder on Wednesday night, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after being accused of battering pregnant victim
A 50-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a pregnant victim accused him of throwing her to the ground and strangling her. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Marion Oaks District Office in reference to a pregnant woman who walked into the office and advised that Adam Wayne Heinemann had battered her.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ocala woman arrested for local murder of Marion County detention deputy
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigations into what was a possible suicide, led to the apprehension of an Ocala woman for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend who was an off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 24, on a warrant alleging the...
suncoastnews.com
K-9 Maxx helps apprehend hiding suspect
A K-9 helped a deputy apprehend a suspect recently. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m., a patrol sergeant was in the area of Montour Street in Spring Hill when he saw a known wanted subject, Steven Jones, 35, walking in the area. Upon seeing law enforcement, Jones ran into...
leesburg-news.com
Man jailed on drug charge after Walgreens helps verify forged prescription
A Fruitland Park man caught with pills in Leesburg was arrested this week after Walgreens helped verify he had forged a prescription. On the night of July 26, 33-year-old Jake Soileau had been stopped by a Fruitland Park officer when the he saw him driving a red pickup truck with cracked rear tail light on South Dixie Avenue. When a K-9 officer’s dog alerted on the truck, the officers searched the vehicle and found two Adderall pills. Soileau told the officer that he had a prescription for the controlled substance but that he did not have it with him. The officer placed the pills in an evidence bag and gave Soileau one week to provide the prescription to the Fruitland Police Department.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kissimmee man faces drug charges after high-speed chase
A Kissimmee man faces drug charges in Citrus County after a high-speed chase with sheriff’s deputies who flattened his car tires to force a stop. According to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies in separate vehicles were driving west on State Road 44 near south Arlene Avenue. One of the deputies saw that the license plate on a white Toyota passenger car belonged instead to a beige Honda.
leesburg-news.com
Detective tracks down teen getaway driver in Leesburg gunfight
A Lake County sheriff’s detective tracked down a Leesburg teen suspected of driving a getaway vehicle used in a gunfight in January. Cailobe Anthony Turner, 18, was arrested late Sunday night on a warrant which alleged that Turner drove 19-year-old Dylan Scott Eckerdt to a residence on Laralack Avenue.
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
WCJB
MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two fugitives wanted for murder in Ohio have been captured in North Central Florida. Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37 of Greenville, Ohio, were arrested on Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala. They were wanted in connection to the death of a man...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD investigating death of 3-year-old child who was playing with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers and Emergency Medical Services responded to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community in reference to a shooting involving a three-year-old child. Initial investigation revealed the victim obtained a firearm from an unlocked gun...
WCJB
String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
Citrus County Chronicle
Largest Methamphetamine Seizure in Levy County
Levy County Drug Task Force Detectives received information nearly one year ago that James (Jim) Thomas Norris, DOB 11/28/1962, was selling drugs from his residence south of Chiefland. Detectives began gathering information on Norris’ activities and discovered he was supplying other dealers in the tri-county area. As the investigation spider...
Brooksville mail carrier gets 5 years for stealing money from neighborhood mailbox
A Brooksville mail carrier was sentenced for stealing money out of a mailbox, the United States Attorney's Office said.
leesburg-news.com
Accused AT&T shoplifter charged with possession of marijuana and cocaine
A Eustis woman had cocaine in her purse and marijuana in her bra when she was arrested for reportedly stealing a PopSocket from an AT&T store in Leesburg. Brenna Lee Harmon, 34, of 22541 Indianwood Way, was charged with felony retail theft (two or more prior convictions), possession of cocaine and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Jail records show Harmon with eight prior arrests since 2018, the most recent in May for three counts of petit theft.
WCJB
‘I’m very sad for the family’: Residents react to a toddler shooting himself while playing with a gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An unidentified 3-year-old boy was killed at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community after shooting himself with a gun in the home. The Gainesville Police Department said the toddler was playing with a loaded gun found inside of the home when it went off. The gun had been inside an unlocked gun case.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Aug. 19 to 23
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 19. Kevin George Zicheck, 54, Floral City, arrested Aug. 19 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
leesburg-news.com
Speeding driver who drank beer at party arrested in Leesburg
A speeding driver who said he drank beer at a party was arrested in Leesburg. Reynaldo Resendiz, 43, of Altamonte Springs, was driving a gray Nissan SUV early Sunday morning when he was clocked traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph speed zone, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
