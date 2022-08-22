Read full article on original website
WTOP
Rocky Gap Casino in Maryland sells for $260 million
Golden Entertainment Inc. has reached an agreement to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland, to Century Casinos and real estate investor VICI Properties for $260 million in cash. According to the deal, Century Casinos will pay $56.1 million for the operations of the Rocky Gap casino, while...
wfmd.com
Accident Kills Two Teenagers In Washington County Thursday Night
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – An accident in Washington County Thursday night claimed the life of two teenagers. Maryland State Police responded to Interstate 81 northbound at Route 40 for an accident involving a tractor trailer and a Lexus sedan. A preliminary investigation indicates the Lexus with three occupants, merged onto I-81 at a high rate of speed and crashed into the passenger cabin portion of a tractor trailer.
Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population
The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
royalexaminer.com
Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location
Early Morning on August 23, 2022, the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Diversified Minds was placed on soft lockdown while the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual who had fled on foot and was wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The white male, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, was last seen running near A.S. Rhodes near Kesler Road. Out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, A.S. Rhodes Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
WGAL
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
'40 years later' | Woman found in steamer trunk in Gambrill Mountain still unknown
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about DNA being used to help solve cold cases. A Frederick cold case is still working to put the puzzle pieces together after 40 years. The Maryland Missing Persons Network is hoping to bring justice to the case with the first step being identifying the victim.
WDTV
West Virginia man dies in crash involving RV
JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State police says a West Virginia man died in a crash Thursday afternoon that involved an RV. Troopers responded to a crash around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County that involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Coachman Miranda RV, according to WVSP. Captain Maddy says...
WBAL Radio
Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'
There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Police Reported It Had Responded To Over 1,700 Calls For Service In A Week, Mayor Says Crime Is Not Up
Mayor Keller said drug use exists in any urban city in the country. Frederick, Md. (NS/DG) – In a Facebook post from Hagerstown Police on August 15, they said it had been a busy week for officers with over 1,700 calls for service that included shootings, attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, drug possession, and arrest warrants for homicide and robbery.
Police investigate crossbow bolt that was shot into window of Woodbridge home
Prince William County police are investigating an incident where a crossbow bolt was shot into the window of a Woodbridge home on Saturday.
Dumfries man killed in crash in Woodbridge
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a crash.
Police responding to York City shooting
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash
Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
Man Charged After Buying Two Vehicles from Silver Spring Dealer
SILVER SPRING, MD – A Randallstown man has been charged for fraudulently purchasing two vehicles...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing 15-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, Md – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from North Bethesda. Isana Porter was last seen on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. in...
Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring. Anderson...
