How Uniswap, Binance, And Mehracki Are Leading The Way
Many factors make crypto appealing. The first is the financial aspect, which has the potential to improve your financial situation and make you a millionaire overnight. However, there is much more in its utility and various use cases, including inter-platform trading, virtual gaming and gaming assets, NFT sales, validating your art as a content creator, and memes. There is something for everyone, whatever it may be.
Ethereum And Immunicorn Finance Are Taking The Blockchain World By Storm
Ethereum (ETH) and Immunicorn Finance (IMU) are storming the blockchain world. There are still pockets of space for innovative coins to impact the cryptocurrency stage. With changes being made daily and new cryptocurrencies being created, these two tokens are making waves of impact across the industry. Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum (ETH)...
BIB Exchange Offers Crypto Traders a Superb User Interface
So far, blockchain has exhibited a remarkable run of form. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector, as well as its influence on the daily activities of humanity, have been exemplary. Satoshi designed bitcoin in 2009 to thrive on the blockchain as a medium of exchange. It is the...
Solana, Uniswap, And HUH Network: 3 Blockchain Projects With DEX Functionalities
Decentralized exchange (DEXs) platforms such as HUH Network (HUH Token) are among the fundamental building blocks of the DeFi ecosystem and are becoming increasingly popular in the cryptocurrency space. The availability of user anonymity and trade execution speed make them highly appealing. In addition, several DEX platforms offer native tokens...
Dogecoin Primed For A Momentous Bull Run To $1 Dream Price As The DOGE-ETH Bridge Nears
Dogecoin, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is about to get a major structural facelift that could give its price the much-needed boost to $1. According to a Monday Blog by BluePepper Labs, Dogecoin’s maiden bridge to Ethereum, “wDoge bridge” is at an advanced development stage and...
Cardano Reveals State of 3 Critical Indicators to Trigger the Long-Awaited Vasil Upgrade
Cardano is putting in extra efforts to ensure the smooth rollout of the much-anticipated Vasil Hard Fork upgrade. Slated to occur much earlier in the past, the upgrade has seen a lot of delays due to new realities. As concerns of bugs abound, the Cardano team attempts to update the community on the progress of the rollout.
Tether and Kraken Transparency Audits Aimed at Boosting Further Confidence Into The Crypto Markets
Tether Holdings Limited has released its June 2022 Assurance Consolidated Reserves Report. The debate on the reserves held by Tether has been ongoing, with Tether asserting that its tokens are pegged at 1-to-1 with a matching fiat currency and are backed 100% by Tether’s reserves. According to its latest...
Big Eyes Coin vs Tamadoge: A New Paradigm in Community Tokens
Community tokens have taken the crypto market by surprise as they have shown the power of community-backed projects. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Akita Inu, and Kishu Inu are some of the few community tokens that have become prominent. Big Eyes Coin and Tamadoge are new community tokens on the block that both serve unique purposes and are quite different. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to use its token to help users get liquidity into the crypto ecosystem. It will also boost the NFT ecosystem by offering hypergrowth and utility. On the other hand, Tamadoge follows the line of other dog-themed cryptocurrencies but adds a play-to-earn spin to the project.
Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs
Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — August 22, 2022
The LBank Exchange’s weekly report overviews the intriguing new listings from this week and those from the previous week. This report provides users with additional information to better understand these exceptional opportunities. New Listings on LBank Exchange. Project: 3ULL. Listing date: 24th August. Official Website: https://playa3ull.games/. About:. Our goal...
UNCTAD Report Pegs India’s Crypto Adoption at 7.3%, Kicks off Debate about Regulation
A recent UNCTAD policy brief says every seventh person in India held a cryptocurrency in 2021, and the largescale adoption in absence of regulations poses risks of financial instability. Released on August 12, the UNCTAD report sparked a fresh debate about India’s crypto regulation bill that the government planned to...
‘We Expect The Crypto Bear Cycle To Last For 12-16 Months’ — Coinbase CEO Armstrong
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong foresees the ongoing crypto winter crossing over into 2023 as fears of a further meltdown by markets across the board surge. Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, the crypto billionaire revealed that he expected cryptocurrency prices to stay suppressed for a little longer before the market can make a turnaround. “We all hope it will be 12-18 months and nice recovery, but you obviously have to plan for being longer than that and so that’s how we think about it,” said Armstrong.
EUR Hits A 20-Year Low, But The Currency’s Reversal Could Be BTC’s Saving Grace, Analyst Says
EUR retains its trend of underperformance this year, with a significant influence from geopolitical tensions. Besides the euro, most of the financial system, including crypto, is in disarray; but the dollar has managed to keep its head up. In the wake of the euro’s recent decline, an analyst sees BTC’s strength in the currency’s trend reversal and a comeback from traditional stocks.
Bullish Outlook For ETH As Active Addresses Soar Past 600,000
Ethereum has roused mixed expectations in the markets of late. The second largest crypto asset fell to $1,701 today. This decline follows an encouraging comeback of the asset put up against the bears that began on July 18. Despite the price drop, a new bullish metric has surfaced for ETH – daily active addresses have risen above 600k for the first time since May.
Australia Plans To Become A Crypto Market Leader Under New Regulations
Australia has vowed to improve its crypto-assets regulatory system through “token mapping” to provide greater customer protections and stay ahead of the digital evolution curve. Unveiling the plan on Monday, the country’s treasury noted that despite the number of taxpayers interacting with Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other crypto assets...
Israel Crypto Conference (ICC) is Returning With Twin Conferences in 2022
In 2022, the Israel Crypto Conference (ICC), the largest event of its kind, will return with a pair of conferences. Following the success of the December 2021 and May 2022 conferences, the Israel Cryptocurrency Conference (ICC) will return to Tel Aviv in September for a web3 developers conference, followed by the main Israel Cryptocurrency Conference in December.
Hidden Data-Corrupting Bug Briefly Stalls Ethereum’s Merge Journey – Now Fixed
Ethereum software developer Péter Szilágyi, on Wednesday, raised the alarm over the possible presence of a data-eroding bug in the recently released patch upgrade. The .22 version, which was affected by the bug, represents the latest patch of the ongoing ETH Merge upgrade. Thousands of downloads from early...
