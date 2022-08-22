ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting

By Bobby Stilwell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Four people were injured in a shooting early Monday.

Huntsville Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4500-block of Judith Lane shortly after 3 a.m.

2 injured after shooting in Madison

Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition and another suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. All four were taken to the hospital.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

